Yanfeng and Trinseo collaborate to accelerate recycling readiness

Partnership for circular automotive interior materials

Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, and Trinseo, a specialty material solutions provider, today announced their collaboration in developing circular automotive interior materials. Both partners intend to design and deliver interior materials which meet the 2030 End-of-life-vehicle requirements and OEMs’ ambitions with regard to the circular economy targets.

The partnership between Yanfeng and Trinseo aims to accelerate the market launch of circular materials for automotive interiors. It focuses on advanced mechanical recycling and dissolution process technology. Both partners intend to jointly develop, produce and commercialize circular materials for future automotive applications.

“By leveraging our extensive knowledge with Trinseo’s technical expertise, we accelerate the development of circular automotive materials and offer our customers benefits along the entire value chain. Together we can provide recycled, high-quality solutions tailored to the automakers’ needs,” said Gunnar Büchter, Vice President of Global Sustainability at Yanfeng. “This new partnership is a major step in our commitment to sustainability and part of the journey in realizing our company’s sustainability goals.”

“Trinseo and Yanfeng are a perfect fit. With Yanfeng we can expand and leverage our circular and low carbon solutions for all automotive customers and markets,” said Han Hendriks, Chief Technology Officer at Trinseo.

SOURCE: Yanfeng