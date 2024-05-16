Go South Coast gets 44 Alexander Dennis Enviro400 low emission buses

Alexander Dennis has begun this year’s delivery of 44 Enviro400 buses to Go South Coast, part of the Go-Ahead Group

A total of 16 new double deckers were launched by Go South Coast for its Bluestar operating unit at an event in Southampton, where the company now is the main operator after expanding its network in 2023.

They will be used to upgrade routes 2 and 7.

Fitted with Alexander Dennis’s SmartPack efficiency technology combining engine stop/start with e-cooling and auxiliary load management, the new Enviro400 are certified as low-emission buses by the Zemo Partnership.

The buses feature a more comfortable and spacious seating layout, and lighter flooring.

Also, the upper deck is laid out in a similar way to a coach, and there is a ‘stop’ button on the back of every other seat.

They also include USB charging points for smartphones and hand-held devices, and contactless ticketing facilities.

Further new buses will follow for the Morebus operating unit, bringing the total number of low-emission Enviro400 joining the Go South Coast fleet this year to 44.

This follows a similar investment last year in 35 Enviro400 for Morebus and Southern Vectis.

Andrew Wickham, Managing Director for Go South Coast, said: “At Bluestar, we are committed to helping improve air quality here – so we have invested heavily to bring these new Alexander Dennis Enviro400 buses to the region.”

Mark Ballam, Commercial Manager for Alexander Dennis, said: “We are delighted to continue our work as supplier for Go South Coast with this repeat order, which confirms the low-emission Enviro400 as the operator’s double decker of choice.”

SOURCE: SMMT