The pressure is on to electrify vehicles, and quickly. The challenge is that it’s very difficult to make money from them. For automakers, suppliers, charging point operators, fleet managers and anyone else in this vast ecosystem, business decisions are directed primarily by financial outcomes. National government or trade bloc policy will have a huge impact on the economics of the transition to EVs, but there are plenty of other levers to pull as well.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Can mass market electric vehicles be profitable?
- Bidenomics changes the face of US EV supply chains
- Policy impacts economics of EV manufacturing in new ways
- Do EVs still make business sense for shared mobility?
- The US must plan beyond the EV charger real estate gold rush
- AI can reduce vehicle time to market, says Hexagon VP
- E-bus market survival means lean and dynamic manufacturing
‘Special report: The economics of vehicle electrification’ presents insight from:
- Cleantech Group
- GreenPower Motor Company
- Hexagon
- McKinsey
- Voltera