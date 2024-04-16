Policy impacts economics of EV manufacturing in new ways

The economics of the switch to EVs are being directly impacted by government policy or the threat of a change in policy, writes Ian Henry

National government or trade bloc policy can directly impact of the economics of the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). In the US this is most evident through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In addition, US tariff policy may yet impact Chinese EVs but in Europe the likely imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese EVs will certainly impact manufacturing location decisions of both European and Chinese manufacturers: the near term economics of vehicle production will be impacted by policy makers to a greater extent than in the recent past when market liberalisation and tariff reduction were the over-riding policy tools.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here