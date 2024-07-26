STMicroelectronics reports a drop in demand from automotive

Financial results from companies like STMicroelectronics indicate that automaker enthusiasm for some semiconductor products has decreased. By Will Girling

Global semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics (ST) posted a Q2 2024 net revenue of US$3.23bn, a 25.3% drop from the same quarter in 2023. Net income also fell dramatically year-on-year from US$1.1bn to US$353m (-68%). This continues an overall financial decline for the company: in Q1 2024, it recorded revenues of US$3.5bn—19% lower than Q4 2023.

Jean-Marc Chery, President and Chief Executive of ST, stated in the 25 July report that “lower than expected revenues in Automotive” offset otherwise high revenues in the personal electronics segment. He put this disappointment forward as the reason for the company’s lacklustre H1 performance: “contrary to our prior expectations, […] Automotive demand declined.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here