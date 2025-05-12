Piano Italia: Fiat assembles first pre-production units of the new 500 Hybrid at Mirafiori plant in Turin

The industrialization of the 500 Hybrid is progressing on schedule, with production at Mirafiori starting by the end of the year. With the goal of the month of November

Fiat has reached an important milestone with the assembly of the first pre-production units of the all-new Fiat 500 Hybrid at its Mirafiori plant in Turin. The start of this phase marks a crucial step in the model’s industrialization process, which is on track to begin production by the end of the year. With the goal of the month of November.

With the 500 Hybrid, Fiat is expanding its lineup and reaffirming its long-standing connection to Italy — its people and its values. The new model embodies Fiat’s social relevance and its deep-rooted bond with its country and its communities, offering a solution tailored to contribute to the transition towards a more sustainable mobility.

“5oo hybrid offers affordable electrification and iconic style, proof that social relevance is at the core of the Brand mission” said Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis Global CMO. “With the 500 Hybrid, we are strengthening production at Mirafiori to ensure the plant’s productivity and meet the demand. Our roots are in Italy and it’s no coincidence that the two most iconic Fiat are made here: the Panda in Pomigliano and the 500 in Mirafiori.”

The New 500 will be equipped with the Hybrid engine, giving consumers across Europe and beyond the opportunity to once again choose our iconic city car. The 500 remains one of the best ambassadors of “Made in Italy”, with over 70% of the units produced at Mirafiori and exported outside Italy.

The first pre-production assembly units are tangible proof that Fiat is on track to begin production in Q4.

By placing design, production, and innovation firmly in Italy, Fiat continues to write a story where local roots meet global vision — with the 500 at its heart.

