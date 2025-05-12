Harman becomes one of the first to open-source complete connected services platform with Eclipse Foundation

Foundation Open-source platform, led by HARMAN, to help accelerate the development of software-defined vehicle experiences

In a major step toward powering the automotive industry’s shift to software-defined vehicles (SDVs), Harman — an automotive technology leader and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics — has become one of the first to open-source a full connected services platform. This move will unlock new levels of collaboration and foster modular development and deployment. The platform, now available through the Eclipse Connected Services Platform (ECSP) project, represents a pivotal moment for automakers and developers working to bring scalable, cloud-native innovations to market.

The initial release is now publicly available, marking a major milestone for the Eclipse SDV Working Group, as the ECSP is already being used in large scale production by automakers and large fleet operators. The platform is designed to support connected car deployments of up to 100K vehicles by enabling a variety of critical functions, including reliable and secure vehicle-to-cloud connectivity, high-volume vehicle data ingestion and routing, vehicle and device management, user and identity management, streaming application enablement, vehicle telemetry, and many more.

“Successfully accelerating the transformation of the software-defined vehicles era requires a collaborative spirit that brings together leaders across automotive and software development,” said Heiko Huettel, VP of Software Products at Harman. “Our work at Harman is guided by the philosophy that collaboration is the foundation for delivering truly scalable, SDV solutions. By open-sourcing our connected services platform, we’re giving others across the industry the ability to build upon that foundation, speed up their development cycles, ensure greater interoperability, and contribute to a more robust, open ecosystem.”

Last year, Harman became a strategic member of the Eclipse SDV Working Group at The Eclipse Foundation. The group’s goal is to support the development of open-source software for comprehensive in-vehicle and around-the-vehicle systems development, including immersive in-cabin experiences.

“Harman is demonstrating industry leadership in contributing the ECSP to the Eclipse SDV Working Group. ECSP brings important new capabilities that accelerate the development of flexible cloud-native vehicle architectures in open source,” said Mike Milinkovich, Executive Director of the Eclipse Foundation. “With advanced support for connectivity, remote management, fleet operations, and data monitoring, ECSP gives automotive OEMs a powerful open-source foundation for delivering differentiated in-vehicle experiences.”

With this launch, Harman reaffirms its commitment to heavily investing in open-source communities, both with existing assets and developers. Harman invites other industry players to join the Eclipse CSP initiative to help evolve the project even further.

SOURCE: Harman