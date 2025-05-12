Dr. Werner Tietz takes over as head of Volkswagen Group Research and Development

Dr. Werner Tietz, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at SEAT S.A., will additionally assume the role of Head of Group Research and Development at the Volkswagen Group as of July 1, 2025, and will become a member of the extended Group Executive Board

Dr. Werner Tietz will assume the additional role of Head of Group Research and Development at the Volkswagen Group as of July 1, 2025, alongside his responsibilities as Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at SEAT S.A. He succeeds Dr. Michael Steiner, who will take on the additional position of Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, in addition to his current role as Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche AG. Both members of the Executive Board members will hold these positions in a dual capacity.

“With his vision, technical expertise, and more than three decades of experience within the Volkswagen Group, Werner Tietz has played a key role in shaping the innovative strength of brands such as Audi, Porsche, Bentley and SEAT/CUPRA. His work stands for forward-looking development, from sustainable materials to electrification strategy. With this extensive expertise, he will continue to drive forward research and development at the Volkswagen Group,” says Dr. Oliver Blume, CEO of the Volkswagen Group.

“With his deep technological understanding and strategic foresight, Michael Steiner has made a significant contribution to positioning the Volkswagen Group as a future-oriented mobility group. This includes the development of high-performance electrical and electronic architectures, the focus on software-defined vehicles, and the opening up to global technology partnerships. His work has been important for key decisions in the areas of automotive software, batteries, and autonomous driving. I would like to personally thank him for his commitment to the Volkswagen Group. He will also bring this commitment to his expanded role at Porsche as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board,” Dr. Oliver Blume continued.

Dr. Werner Tietz holds a doctorate in engineering from RWTH Aachen University and has more than 30 years of experience in the Volkswagen Group, where he has been working since 1994. Tietz has held several positions at Audi and was responsible for all Audi vehicle interiors. In 2011, he transferred to Porsche, where he was responsible for the development of body and interior of all models. Furthermore, he participated in the development of the Taycan concept and worked on the introduction of innovative materials in several of the models. Before joining SEAT, Tietz was member of the Bentley Executive Committee, and head of the development department, where he was in charge of creating the new development strategy and laying the foundations for the electrification of the brand.

Dr. Michael Steiner holds a doctorate in engineering from the Technical University of Munich and began his career at Mercedes-Benz in product development. After holding several management positions, he transferred to Porsche in 2002, where he was responsible for the Panamera series and overall vehicle development. He has been Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche since 2016. In addition, he took on the dual role of Head of Group Research and Development at the Volkswagen Group in 2022, making him a member of the extended Group Executive Board.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group