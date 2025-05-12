2025 Audi Q6 e-tron earns IIHS 2025 Top Safety Pick+ award

Q6 e-tron received the top rating across each of the required metrics for the 2025 Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron has earned the 2025 Top Safety Pick+ award, the highest accolade from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2025 Q6 e-tron earned this distinction by meeting new 2025 criteria focused on rear-passenger safety during the IIHS moderate-overlap front collision test. In addition to its extensive list of standard and available safety-enhancing features, the Audi Q6 e-tron adds this top industry acknowledgement to its overall consumer appeal.

IIHS made earning its highest Top Safety Pick+ award more difficult for 2025 by altering the criteria behind its moderate-overlap front test, which simulates a head-on collision in which the test vehicle strikes a vehicle of equal size and weight at 40 mph with 40% of their front widths overlapping. The new test includes an additional test dummy better representing smaller occupants positioned in the second row behind the driver and uses new metrics that focus on the injuries most frequently seen in rear-seat occupants. The Q6 e-tron received the top “good” rating in the updated test, which is required to qualify for the highest “plus” rating.

To garner the 2025 Top Safety Pick+ award earned by the Audi Q6 e-tron, vehicles must also earn “good” ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests as well as an “acceptable” or “good” rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation, which gauges performance in both daytime and nighttime conditions. All trims must be equipped with acceptable- or good-rated headlights. The Q6 e-tron received a “good” rating in each of these requirements.

The Audi Q6 e-tron offers a full suite of standard and available driver assistance features including:

In the case of an impending collision, standard Audi proactive passenger protection can intervene to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side windows and panoramic sunroof, and pretensioning the front safety belts.

The standard Active front assist combines four assistance functions: Front Emergency Brake Assist, Swerve Assist, Front turn Assist, and Front Cross Traffic Assist.

Standard Audi side assist provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above approximately 6 mph.

Standard lane-departure warning helps to keep the driver within the driving lane through corrective steering intervention and steering wheel vibration, at highway speeds above approximately 40 mph.

Standard Rear cross-traffic assist supports the driver in reverse at speeds up to approximately 6 mph. Indicator arrows in the MMI® display can help inform the driver of approaching vehicles and, in critical situations, a warning tone and brake jolt can be applied, prompting the driver to stop the vehicle.

Standard rear turn assist, passenger exit warning, and camera-based traffic sign recognition

Available Adaptive cruise assist with lane guidance helps accelerate, brake and maintain speed and distance, as well as helps keep the vehicle centered in the driving lane. The system uses radar, camera, and ultrasonic sensors to continuously monitor the environment and can help assist with highway and stop-and-go driving.

Available Top view camera system uses front, rear, and side-view cameras that allow the MMI system to stitch the images together to display a simulated 360-degree view of the space around the vehicle for parking and narrow-spaces.

