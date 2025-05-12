S.RIDE, provider of the taxi app “S.RIDE®,” partners with UK-based Wayve to begin collecting public road data for driver assistance and autonomous driving AI development

S.RIDE has partnered with Wayve to begin collecting real-world driving data in Tokyo, supporting the development of AI for driver assistance and autonomous driving tailored to Japan’s unique traffic environment

S.RIDE Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yohei Hashimoto), the company behind the taxi app “S.RIDE®,” has entered into a partnership with Wayve Technologies Ltd. (Head Office: London, UK; CEO: Alex Kendall), a provider of AI-based autonomous driving software. Through this partnership, the two companies will begin collecting driving data from public roads—primarily in the Greater Tokyo Area—from today.

As Wayve’s Data Collection Partner, S.RIDE will support the training of Wayve’s AI models for driver assistance and autonomous driving by collecting public road data in Japan. This includes data on traffic conditions such as intersections and traffic lights, the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, and the surrounding road environment. These data points are critical to developing intelligent and safe autonomous driving systems tailored to Japan’s unique traffic environment.

Data collection will begin today through a collaboration with Green Cab Co., Ltd, a Tokyo-based taxi operator. It is expected to continue in partnership with Kokusai Motorcars Co., Ltd., Kotobuki Kotsu Co., Ltd., Daiwa Motor Transportation Co., Ltd. and the Checker Cab Radio Cooperative Association.

Note: Collected data will be used exclusively for training AI models. It will be handled with strict adherence to privacy protection policies and relevant laws and regulations.

S.RIDE Inc. has been creating innovative, high-value-added services based on Sony’s AI and IT technologies to differentiate its offerings as the industry evolves toward the era of autonomous mobility. With the purpose of “Creating inspiring mobility experiences through innovative mobility services,” the company is committed to transforming the mobility service market by offering new travel experiences and lifestyle solutions.

