All-new Tata Altroz unveiled – A bold statement in sophistication, premium features, and safety

All new styling, redesigned interiors, enhanced comfort, and proven performance

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today unveiled the all new Tata Altroz, ahead of its much-anticipated launch taking a bold step forward in the premium hatchback segment. Loaded with segment-first features, the all new Altroz offers a compelling package for Indian car buyers seeking design finesse, sophistication, performance, and practicality in a single offering.

Since its debut in January 2020, the Altroz has steadily carved a niche for itself as a distinctive and reliable premium hatchback. As Tata Motors’ first offering in this category, the Altroz marked a significant milestone—being built on the advanced ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and earning the distinction of being the safest premium hatchback in the country.

Over the years, the Altroz brand has continuously evolved, refreshing its portfolio with the introduction of the #DARK edition in 2021, the DCA in 2022, the iCNG with its innovative twin-cylinder technology in 2023, and the performance-oriented Racer in 2024. The all-new Altroz builds on this strong foundation, offering customers not just a premium hatchback, but a vehicle that delivers enhanced styling, improved cabin comfort, and next-generation features.

All about the New Altroz

The All-New Tata Altroz redefines modern sophistication with its sleek, sculpted lines and bold 3D front grille. All new Luminate LED Lamps, Infinity connected LED Tail lamps, and flush door handles further elevate its futuristic appeal, giving the Altroz a dynamic presence that sets it apart in its segment. Inside, the cabin it is more indulgent than ever. Enhanced comfort, richer materials, and a tech-forward interface ensure that every journey is both intuitive and immersive. The Altroz introduces a plush new Grand Prestigia dashboard, flanked by UltraView twin HD screens that redefine in-cabin immersion. From city drives to long weekends, the new Altroz is engineered to match the lifestyle of those who aspire, achieve, and always move forward. The new Altroz turns every journey into a moment that matters.

Available in five captivating colour options— Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Pure Grey, Royal Blue and Pristine White—each paired with distinct personas: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S, the new Altroz stays true to Tata Motors’ focus on personalisation.

Personas at Glance

Smart Pure Creative Accomplished S Accomplished + S (in addition to Smart) (in addition to Pure) (in addition to Creative) (in addition to Accomplished S) 6 Airbags & ESP 17.78cm touchscreen Infotainment by HARMANTM 360 Degree HD surround view system Drag cut R16 Alloy Wheels iRA Connected vehicle technology LED Tail lamps Auto fold ORVM Ultra view 26.03cm HD Infotainment by HARMANTM 17.78cm TFT Digital Instrument Cluster Ultra View 26.03cm HD Digital Cluster Flush door handles Clima touch Automatic Temperature Control Luminate LED Lamps LED Fog Lamps In Built Map view in cluster Smart Digital steering wheel LED Headlamps Push Button start stop Voice assisted Electric Sunroof In Built Blind spot monitor Projector headlamps Rear view camera R16 Hyper style dual tone Wheels Wireless Smartphone charger – Qi support AudioWorX – customizable audio modes 3D front grille Height adjustable driver seat Rear AC vents Infinity LED connected tail lamps Air Purifier Grand entry 90 degree door opening Cruise control Galaxy ambient lighting Dual tone roof SOS calling function (E-call/B-call) Voice assisted Electric Sunroof (Optional) Voice assisted Electric Sunroof (Optional)

With this unveil, Tata Motors has reaffirmed its intention to lead with innovation and retain its edge in the hatchback segment. Altroz, with its enhanced value proposition, refined styling, multiple powertrain choices, and safety-first DNA, is poised to set new benchmarks in the premium hatchback category.

SOURCE: Tata Motors