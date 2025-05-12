2026 Cadillac VISTIQ: A high-tech, luxury all-electric baby Escalade

The all-new Cadillac VISTIQ redefines what’s possible in a three-row all-electric SUV, blending performance, comfort, and connectivity. Inspired by Escalade’s iconic design, VISTIQ delivers everything drivers expect from Cadillac and more, with GM’s latest tech powering the experience

The all-new Cadillac VISTIQ redefines what’s possible in a three-row all-electric SUV, blending performance, comfort, and connectivity. Inspired by Escalade’s iconic design, VISTIQ delivers everything drivers expect from Cadillac and more, with GM’s latest tech powering the experience, including:

Augmented reality head-up display

Super Cruise 1 driver assistance enhancements with greater capability

driver assistance enhancements with greater capability New apps like Google Chrome, GameSnacks, Max, and Amazon Prime Video, plus the immersive sound of available Dolby Atmos 2 with Amazon Music

with Amazon Music And the ability to power your properly-equipped home during a power outage3

Driver assist updates

VISTIQ arrives at dealers with new Super Cruise enhancements, including integration with Google Maps that navigates to the correct lane for your chosen route with ease when on Super Cruise-capable roads.

And, newly-added hands-on functionality keeps you centered in your lane and adapts to the speed of the driver ahead, all while your hands remain on the steering wheel. Then, when you reach a Super Cruise-enabled road, the steering wheel lightbar turns green and hands-free driving will automatically engage for added comfort.

Adaptive Cruise control has also been upgraded so the driver can choose to automatically adjust speed to match posted speed limits.

Augmented reality

VISTIQ debuts Cadillac’s first augmented reality head-up display, projecting vibrant, full-color visuals onto the windshield to keep drivers informed without distraction. The system highlights approaching vehicles or pedestrians, overlays navigation arrows on the road ahead, and keeps you connected with phone notifications. Engineered with advanced optical science to optimize depth perception and enhance situational awareness, the display leverages holographic technology from Envisics, a GM Ventures portfolio company , to seamlessly blend virtual information into the real world.

Entertainment and comfort

VISTIQ’s expansive 33-inch diagonal touchscreen creates an immersive information and entertainment environment. With OnStar connectivity4, you can stream movies, play games, or browse the web when your EV is parked or charging. New apps like Google Chrome, GameSnacks, Max, and Amazon Prime Video turn the dashboard into a multimedia space, integrating effortlessly with your existing subscriptions.

In addition, VISTIQ’s custom-tuned 23-speaker AKG Studio sound system delivers the precision and clarity of a world-class recording studio. Paired with Amazon Music and available Dolby Atmos, it surrounds passengers in rich, three-dimensional sound that makes every track feel live and immersive.

Adding another layer of comfort, VISTIQ’s new five-zone Intelligent Climate Control system automatically directs airflow only to occupied seats, maximizing driver and passenger comfort while effectively increasing EV driving range.

Power for the road, and for your home

VISTIQ delivers breathtaking performance with 615 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft of torque, channeled through standard Performance All-Wheel Drive for instant acceleration. With Velocity Max, VISTIQ launches from zero to 60 mph in a Cadillac-estimated 3.7 seconds5.

Cadillac engineers also pushed the limits of EV efficiency. VISTIQ features GM’s most advanced drive unit technology yet, including segmented motor magnets and silicon-carbide inverters that minimize energy loss and maximize power transfer. The result: an impressive EPA-estimated 305 miles of range on a full charge6.

When you’re not on the road, VISTIQ’s power doesn’t rest. When paired with the available 19.2-kW GM Energy PowerShift home charger and Vehicle-to-Home enablement kit (each sold separately), VISTIQ can provide backup power to your properly equipped home during outages. Every VISTIQ includes a complimentary live consultation with a GM Energy advisor to help tailor the ideal home charging setup.

A luxury experience, driven by software

The 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ is a luxury vehicle powered by high-quality integrated systems for superior customer experiences. As part of General Motors’ broad lineup of internal combustion engine and all-electric vehicles, VISTIQ’s features are the result of rigorous software development, testing, and calibration. And with over-the-air software updates, it’s capable of continual improvement over time, meaning your vehicle only gets better from the moment you drive it off the lot.

1Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a hand-held device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit cadillacsupercruise.com , chevysupercruise.com , buick.com/explore/connectivity/super-cruise or gmc.com/connectivity-technology/super-cruise for compatible roads and full details. Automatic Lane Change and Lane Change on Demand are not available while trailering.

2Requires vehicle software update, active OnStar service and compatible active streaming service

3Requires the purchase of a GM Energy PowerShift Charger and GM Energy V2H Enablement Kit (each sold separately), an adequately charged V2H-capable GM EV, a properly equipped home, and proper grid interconnection. Weather conditions, life of the battery, vehicle variation and usage, and other external factors may impact the capability and duration of power supply. Power supply may be interrupted. It is not recommended that the following devices be powered with the GM Energy PowerShift Charger and V2H Enablement Kit: Medical Devices.

4OnStar services require vehicle electrical system (including battery), wireless service and GPS satellite signals to be available and operating for features to function properly. OnStar acts as a link to existing emergency service providers. Subscription Service Agreement required.

5On a closed course only. Based on Initial Vehicle Movement (IVM).

6On a full charge. [EPA estimated*.] Actual range will vary based on several factors, including ambient temperature, terrain, battery age and condition, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

SOURCE: GM