For e-mobility, hydrogen and diesel – MAN Logistics Center Salzgitter grows by 30 percent

Site gears up for growth in zero-emission technologies, new models and joint Traton Group modular system

MAN Truck & Bus is gearing up its spare parts supply for future growth in zero-emission technologies, among other things. After a construction period of just one year, the global logistics center in Salzgitter has now been expanded as planned with a new construction phase. From here, MAN supplies spare parts for trucks, buses, vans and engines to customers and workshops worldwide. With the expansion, the company is also creating optimal conditions for the rapidly growing product portfolio in the field of electromobility. The opening ceremony was attended by Michael Kobriger, Executive Board Member Production & Logistics at MAN Truck & Bus SE, and the Mayor of Salzgitter, Frank Klingebiel.

Michael Kobriger: “Our state-of-the-art logistics center supplies our customers and workshops in around 120 countries with parts for our vehicles from Salzgitter at top speed. The top priority of our spare parts logistics is to supply customers quickly and reliably. This applies to millions of existing vehicles and also to current models with alternative drive systems. To achieve this, we need more space and state-of-the-art logistics systems in addition to our highly qualified employees. This also strengthens MAN in Lower Saxony and makes the Salzgitter site fit for the future.”

Due to the ramp-up of zero-emission technologies, up to 12,000 specific e-mobility components such as batteries and other parts will be stockpiled in Salzgitter in the coming years. This is because more and more electric vehicles from MAN are on the road worldwide. Several hundred of the company’s eTrucks are already on the road in Germany and Europe – and have already covered more than two million kilometers. Locally emission-free. There are also more than 2,000 fully electric buses around the world. By 2030, around 50 percent of all newly delivered MAN vehicles are to be electrically powered.

Additional components for hydrogen trucks and the highly efficient PowerLion diesel drivetrain for the new 2025 model year are currently being added in Salzgitter. In the future, the TRATON GROUP brands’ joint modular system, the TRATON Modular System (TMS), will also make up a large proportion of the spare parts range. All spare parts for MAN vehicles of all drive types will be available from stock for up to 15 years after the end of series production. From the smallest screw to heavy engines and entire cabs.

The new hall covers 53,000 square meters – about seven soccer pitches. This means that the logistics center with its 800 employees will grow by almost a third to a total of around 235,000 square meters. In total, more than 220,000 parts will be stored here in future, which will be delivered to workshops worldwide within a very short time after being ordered.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus