The US must plan beyond the EV charger real estate gold rush

Despite national variations in demand for electric vehicles, the US industry must consider its future as well as current real estate needs. By Will Girling

In 2024, electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to account for 25% of all new passenger car registrations worldwide: 17 million units, according to market analyst Euromonitor. Representing a 7% increase year-on-year, the EV market’s expansion is likely to continue, even if progress may not be as exponential as initially predicted.

Perhaps more than any other factor, the construction and availability of charge points will underpin e-mobility’s growth. However, in large countries like the US, the economics of EV ownership and charging are not equal in every state—while California boasts more than 100,000 public chargers, North Dakota only has 62. Despite this disparity, building a comprehensive network is what will actualise the industry’s new vision for electrified mobility.

The acquisition of real estate for charger sites will be an intrinsic part of that plan. Hannah Jacobus, Vice President of Real Estate and Development at zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure developer Voltera, tells Automotive World that the market is currently experiencing a ‘gold rush’ period. With many companies all seeking out the most economically viable locations, capitalising on the EV charger market will take both creativity and foresight.

