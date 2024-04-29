Hyundai Santa Fe takes home Red Dot Design Award

Hyundai Motor Company today reaffirmed its global design leadership by winning a prestigious 2024 Red Dot Award for the SANTA FE in the Product Design: Cars and Motorcycles category

Hyundai Motor Company today reaffirmed its global design leadership by winning a prestigious 2024 Red Dot Award for the SANTA FE in the Product Design: Cars and Motorcycles category.

By winning one of the world’s top three design awards, Hyundai Motor demonstrates the excellence of its customer-centric, lifestyle-driven design.

“We feel a tremendous sense of honor to receive acknowledgment from the Red Dot Design Awards for these significant vehicles and innovations,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design. “This recognition serves as a testament to the exceptional dedication exhibited by our team of visionary designers, who poured their unwavering passion and commitment into this project, alongside our collaborative engineers at the R&D center. It highlights the remarkable competitiveness of Hyundai’s design identity within the global market.”

With its ‘Open for More’ design concept, the fifth-generation SANTA FE midsize SUV accommodates outdoor pursuits by offering a class-leading, terrace-like living space at the rear made possible by its extended wheelbase and enlarged tailgate opening. This longer wheelbase also facilitates enhanced third-row seating, ensuring a comfortable ride.

The all-new SANTA FE features a boxy shape and distinctive silhouette derived from its long wheelbase and wide tailgate area. The front of the vehicle creates a grandeur with its high hood, H-shaped headlamps and bold fenders. The H-shaped design elements reinterpret Hyundai’s ‘H’ emblem. The lengthened wheelbase accommodates a bold roofline, powerful volume around the fenders, sharply defined wheel arches, shortened front overhang and 21-inch wheels. The rear end is balanced and simplified with H-shaped taillights.

The interior offers generous living space and a terrace-like feel when the tailgate is open. The foldable second- and third-row seats provide class-leading interior space. The refined interior emphasizes horizontal and vertical lines with an H-motif design. High-tech features include a Panoramic Curved Display and dual wireless charging. Sustainable materials are incorporated, including recycled plastic and eco-friendly leatherette. The colors of the interior and exterior are inspired by natural light, bringing inspiration and vitality to everyday life and adventures.

Hyundai Motor also won a Red Dot Award in the Product Design: Outdoor and Camping Equipment category with its Multi-Lantern. This versatile product combines two features to cater to different user needs. It functions as a portable flashlight for outdoor activities and can also transform into a warm color mood light when used with a translucent light diffuser.

The Multi-Lantern reflects the company’s aim to create products that users will cherish for a long time, incorporating familiar materials as design motifs to provide a fresh, updated look. For the Multi-Lantern, the designers used the ‘Horongbul,’ a Korean traditional light, as a motif, which visually and symbolically conveys a sense of stability and warmth to users through its shape and visual elements.

The Multi-Lantern has an intuitive, user-friendly interface that prioritizes convenience and usability. Its operation is practically effortless, with no complicated settings, just relying on a single button. Its practical features include USB C-type charging and wireless charging. When fully charged, it can provide a maximum brightness for up to five hours and a minimum brightness for up to 35 hours.

To ensure durability and versatility, the Multi-Lantern has been certified as dustproof and waterproof with an IP65 rating. This certification guarantees that the product can withstand harsh external environments and inclement weather conditions without any issues.

Hosted by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, the Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. The award breaks down into three different disciplines — Product Design, Brand & Communication Design and Design Concept — to better appraise the diversity in the field of design. The Red Dot Award: Design Concept invites designers, design studios, companies, and universities to challenge the status quo and present their most exciting design concepts and prototypes to an international panel of design experts. For more information about Red Dot, please visit https://www.red-dot.org/

SOURCE: Hyundai