138 Fuso trucks to be delivered to Sudan and the Maldives under Japanese Government aid program to assist local sanitation programs

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen) is pleased to announce the delivery of 60 medium-duty trucks to Sudan and 78 light-duty Canters to the Maldives.

The units for both countries were delivered through a Japanese Government grant program known as Official Development Assistance (ODA). These grants aim to improve waste management, the environment, and achieve waste-related Sustainability Development Goals in the respective countries.

60 Medium-duty FUSO Fighter Trucks to Sudan

In Sudan, the population growth, especially in urban areas, has been accompanied by a serious increase in waste. The 60 specially equipped medium-duty vehicles to be delivered are related to the “Clean Cities Platform for Africa,” which aims to achieve waste-related sustainable development goals by 2030.

The project proposed by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) under the “Plan and Preparatory Survey for Improvement of Waste Management Equipment for Clean Cities in Sudan” has been achieved as an ODA grant under an agreement between the two countries and will be used to improve waste management.

In Sudan, MFTBC sells light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as Rosa Buses through DAL MOTOR, MFTBC’s local distributor. DAL MOTOR trained the end users in operating the units.

78 Light-duty FUSO Canter trucks to the Maldives

The Maldives on the other hand, faces unique sustainable development challenges as an officially listed Small Island Developing State (SIDS). The nation consists of approximately 1,200 atoll islands in the Indian Ocean, and many of the islands have yet to establish proper waste management. The 78 light-duty FUSO Canters aim to help assist in this endeavor, reduce pollution, and improve public health.

In the Maldives, MFTBC sells light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as Rosa Buses through United Motors Lanka PLC, MFTBC’s local distributor. United Motors Lanka PLC trained the end users on operating the units.

The 138 units representing the two programs were secured with contracts through MFTBC partner, FutureBud International, a Tokyo-based trading company that secures special-purpose vehicles and works with Japan’s ODA program.

The vehicle chassis were assembled at MFTBC’s Kawasaki factory, and the cargo body with tailgate lift, garbage collector, container carrier, and dumps were mounted by Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo LTD.

SOURCE: Fuso