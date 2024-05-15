Lancia is back in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands

Lancia is now writing a new chapter in its Renaissance, by entering the top markets in Europe: Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands

“Today is another important day in our Renaissance plan: Lancia is returning to Europe, starting from Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Our 10-year strategic plan has a very clear aim: to make of Lancia a desirable, respected, and credible brand in the European premium segment. Thanks to the support of our new distribution network and a dedicated sales force, we will strive to keep our promises and bring Lancia back to both markets!” stated Luca Napolitano, Lancia CEO.

The New Lancia Ypsilon marks the brand return to Europe, in line with the Stellantis Dare Forward strategic plan. The aim is to make Lancia a desirable, respected, and credible brand in the European premium segment.

From June, Lancia will be coming to Europe initially with a network of over 70 new dealers in 70 major cities, where the brand future customers are based. By mid-2024, Lancia will be returning to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. France and Spain will be next, followed by Germany in 2025.

Three criteria have guided the choice of countries. The first is love and passion for Italian style, with Spain, Belgium, and France atop the rankings. The second is the volume of online sales, with the Netherlands at the front. The third is the size of the premium B-segment, with Spain, France, and Belgium taking podium placings.

All these countries are historically linked to the appeal of the Italian spirit and the Lancia brand, which has always been very popular, partly thanks to the many iconic models that have seduced actors, dedicated followers of fashion, and motorheads.

A fundamental role in the international expansion of the Italian brand is played by the new, efficient, and innovative distribution model, with 50% of sales online and a selected number of retailers with a very clear mission: uncompromising quality. The new showrooms are designed for a new European premium clientele seeking timeless elegance, Italian spirit, and innovation, accompanied by an onboard experience of comfort and well-being.

