BorgWarner extends transfer case business with North American OEM

Company to supply two types of two-speed transfer cases: Electro-Mechanical On-Demand (EMOD) and Electric Shift-on-the-Fly (ESOF)

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, is furthering its business with a major North American OEM by securing extensions on two transfer case contracts for upcoming vehicle launches with new platform requirements. BorgWarner will supply two types of transfer cases, including its active Electro-Mechanical On-Demand 2-Speed (EMOD) and a part-time Electric Shift-on-the-Fly 2-Speed (ESOF) transfer case. Two of the OEM’s combustion and hybrid passenger truck platforms will be equipped with the EMOD and ESOF, while an additional passenger truck will receive the ESOF. Start of production for two of the platforms are slated for 2027, with the third expected to begin in 2028.

“We have supplied this OEM with transfer cases for its combustion and hybrid passenger truck platforms for over 40 years, and we are honored to have the opportunity to once again provide our transfer cases for several of their upcoming models,” said Isabelle McKenzie, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems. “These extensions solidify our team’s reputation and the proven architecture, performance, reliability and quality of our transfer case products. We’re very much looking forward to providing our valued customer with exceptional service for its vehicle platforms.”

The EMOD is a high-performance active transfer case that offers faster response, improved torque accuracy, and pre-emptive torque management that enhances the overall safety and stability of the vehicle. The heart of the EMOD is a motor driven clutch-apply system that allows for active modulation of torque distribution between the front and rear wheels based on a variety of continuously monitored vehicle parameters. While used in several other of the OEM’s platforms, this is the first time the EMOD transfer case has been adopted for this particular passenger truck platform.

Specifically designed to handle the rugged requirements of a part-time four-wheel drive system in a heavy-duty truck, the ESOF transfer case offers a highly efficient two-wheel drive mode in conjunction with the ability to lock the vehicle into four-wheel drive while in motion. It performs these functions while delivering superior noise, vibration and harshness engineering and design to deliver superior performance. The quick and smooth-shifting ESOF technology has a proven track record, reaching its third vehicle evolution for the passenger truck platform.

Both transfer cases are equipped with BorgWarner’s HY-VO® driveline chain, which is optimized for high efficiency and improved durability. The EMOD is equipped with BorgWarner’s premium friction products and the entire family of transfer cases will be manufactured at its Seneca, South Carolina production facility.

SOURCE: BorgWarner