Four vehicles fall short in IIHS tests

Four vehicles from four different brands fall short in one or more tests required for a 2024 Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ award in the latest ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The 2025 Kia Sorento qualifies for Top Safety Pick, retaining the status earned by the 2024 model. However, it misses out on the “plus” due to a marginal rating in the updated moderate overlap front test.

The 2025 Altima, a midsize sedan, also earns a marginal rating in that test, though it was not in the running for either award due to lackluster performance in other tests.

Two new electric SUVs, the midsize luxury 2024 Acura ZDX and midsize 2024 Honda Prologue, miss out on awards after coming up short in the small overlap front test.

To qualify for either award in 2024, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. In addition, a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for Top Safety Pick, but a good or acceptable rating in the updated test is needed for the “plus.”

Kia modified the rear seat belts in the Sorento in July 2024 in a bid to improve rear occupant protection, which is a focus of the updated moderate overlap test. Despite that effort, it only managed a marginal rating. Injury measurements taken from the dummy indicated an elevated risk of injury to the rear occupant’s head or neck, and the lap belt moved from the ideal position on the pelvis onto the abdomen, which increases the risk of internal injuries. The rating in this test applies only to models built after the seat belt modifications, as earlier models were not evaluated.

Nissan also modified the rear seat belts in the Altima, but it too earns a marginal rating. As in the Sorento, the rear dummy’s lap belt migrated from the pelvis onto the abdomen. In addition, the shoulder belt moved too far upward toward the rear dummy’s neck, which can prevent the restraint system from working properly.

The Altima previously earned a poor rating in the updated side test and a marginal rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention test.

Both the Prologue and ZDX earn acceptable ratings in the small overlap front test because the passenger dummy’s head slipped between the front and side curtain airbags during the test. A good rating in this test has been a Top Safety Pick requirement for many years.

Acura made changes to the headlights supplied with the ZDX, and the current ones earn a good rating. The headlights supplied with vehicles built before September are rated poor.

Two additional IIHS evaluations, seat belt reminders and LATCH ease of use, are not part of the award criteria but are included in the table below. Consumers may wish to factor them into their purchase decisions.

Complete ratings for 4 recently tested vehicles

Vehicle Name Small overlap front Moderate overlap front Updated side Headlights Front crash prevention: pedestrian Seat belt reminders LATCH ease of use Top Safety Pick + 2025 Kia Sorento Midsize luxury SUV G G original test M updated test G A G standard system G A 2024 Acura ZDX Midsize luxury SUV built after August 2024 Fully electric — no gas tank A G updated test G G A standard system G G 2024 Honda Prologue Midsize SUV Fully electric — no gas tank A G updated test G A A standard system G G 2024-25 Nissan Altima Midsize car G G original test M updated test P A M standard system G G +

Note: Small overlap front and moderate overlap front ratings should be compared only among vehicles of similar weight. The other ratings listed here can be compared across vehicle categories.

SOURCE: IIHS