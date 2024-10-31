BorgWarner secures new High Voltage Coolant Heater programs in China, Korea and Japan

BorgWarner's HVCH selected by a Chinese OEM for a battery electric SUV, start of production set for Q2 2025

BorgWarner has secured three significant business wins for its High Voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH) technology, expanding its reach in the Chinese, Korean and Japanese electric vehicle markets.

In China, a leading domestic automaker has selected BorgWarner’s HVCH for use in a fully electric SUV, with production expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025. This partnership marks a significant step forward in BorgWarner’s continued expansion in China’s rapidly growing electric vehicle industry.

In Korea, BorgWarner’s HVCH will be used in an electric pick-up vehicle and production is set to begin in March 2025. The heater will be critical in managing cabin temperatures, improving energy efficiency, and enhancing the driving experience.

In Japan, BorgWarner’s HVCH has been chosen by a Japanese OEM for a battery-electric vehicle. With production starting in 2028, this marks the company’s first HVCH program in the country. The compact heater design enables superior performance and efficiency at a lower cost.

“These three important business wins underscore the strength of BorgWarner’s HVCH technology and further solidify our relationships with important Asian OEMs,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “Our cost-effective, efficient heating solution is able to meet the evolving needs of global electric vehicle manufacturers and continues to drive our success in key regions.”

BorgWarner’s coolant heaters are designed with a compact, modular structure, minimizing size and weight. By ensuring uniform temperature distribution within the battery pack and its cells, they enhance battery energy performance in both electric and hybrid vehicles. They also enable rapid cabin heating, improving both driving comfort and passenger experience. With high thermal power density and quick response times due to low thermal mass, these heaters help extend driving range by consuming less power from the battery.

The HVCH incorporates advanced Thick Film Element (TFE) technology, offering great flexibility in sizing of the heating elements. Designed to meet the demand for high-performance systems that generate heat quickly, the HVCH’s heating elements are immersed in coolant for efficient heat transfer. Compatible with supply voltages ranging from 250 to 800 volts, the HVCH delivers a power range of 3 to 10 kW, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

SOURCE: BorgWarner