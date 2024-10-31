Nissan’s e-POWER vehicle production passes 1.5 million milestone

Nissan today announced that cumulative global production of its e-POWER vehicles surpassed 1.5 million units as of the end of October

Nissan today announced that cumulative global production of its e-POWER vehicles surpassed 1.5 million units as of the end of October. At present, e-POWER vehicles are sold in 68 markets around the world.

A unique Nissan technology, e-POWER uses a small capacity gasoline engine and lithium ion battery to power an electric motor – the electric motor alone drives the wheels. This results in an electric-vehicle driving experience, characterized by powerful and responsive acceleration yet quietness.

Nissan launched e-POWER first in Japan in 2016 with the Note e-POWER. Availability of the innovative powertrain has since been expanded to the Kicks and X-Trail sport-utility vehicles and the Serena minivan. In fiscal year* 2023, 42.6% of Nissan vehicles sold in Japan were e-POWER.

In China, e-POWER became available in 2021 with the Sylphy e-POWER sedan and it is now also available on the X-Trail SUV.

In Europe, e-POWER versions of the X-Trail and Qashqai SUVs were launched in 2022, with a total of more than 100,000 units sold as of January.

Nissan plans to launch e-POWER in the U.S. and Canada by the end of fiscal year 2026.

Nissan will continue to enhance e-POWER’s appeal and competitiveness to meet the wide-ranging needs of customers around the world.

Cumulative production of e-POWER vehicles

Japan 1,170,000 units Europe 140,000 units China 60,000 units Others 150,000 units Total 1,520,000 units

Note: All figures rounded; as of the end of October 2024

*Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. fiscal years are from April through March

SOURCE: Nissan