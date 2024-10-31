Nikola Corporation reports third quarter 2024 results

Record 88 wholesale deliveries of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in Q3, up 22% quarter over quarter

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today reported financial results and business updates for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Year-to-date, we had record sales of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, a 78% increase in FCEV fleet adoption, and a nearly 350% increase in hydrogen fuel dispensed at our commercial stations,” said Steve Girsky, President and CEO of Nikola. “We also returned 78 BEV “2.0s” back to end fleets and dealers. With every truck delivered and fueled at our HYLA stations, we continue to deliver proof points to the market that zero-emission trucks are driving the future of Class 8 mobility.”

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

We delivered record sales of 88 FCEVs to our dealer network, up 22% from last quarter. On the retail front, we continued to see strong organic growth from existing end fleets. National fleet partners such as Kenan Advantage Group and DHL Supply Chain recently announced deployment of Nikola FCEVs and noted the important role we play in not only helping them meet their sustainability goals, but those of their end customers, which includes Nestlé and Diageo.

We expanded our dealer network for the first time since the launch of our FCEV with the addition of GTS Group, in Southern California. GTS, a successful traditional truck dealership, recently introduced a new division, created for the sales and service of Nikola trucks called “Next Generation Truck” or NGT. This additional dealer brings the number of Nikola sales and service locations up to nineteen across the U.S.

We reiterate FCEV volume guidance of 300-350 trucks by year-end.

HYLA Energy

We expect to deliver 10 HYLA fueling solutions by year-end. We are focusing our strategy on providing more support at existing stations to better serve our customers as we scale. Operationally, over the lifetime of the entire HYLA network, we have recorded more than 5900 fueling events, dispensing more than 210 metric tons of hydrogen, for an average of 36kg per fill. The year-to-date ramp-up in mobile hydrogen refueling stations has been very strong. Since we began measuring commercial fueling operations in Q1, total hydrogen dispensing has grown nearly 350% year-to-date.

Battery-Electric Truck

We are excited that the BEV “2.0” is back on the road, hauling freight, and validating its use case. Since putting the BEV 2.0 back into service, 19 end fleets have accumulated more than 715K in-service road miles. The BEV 2.0 has been the truck of choice for our end fleets not only for its performance but also to meet the sustainability goals of end fleet partners. Program-to-date, we’ve returned 78 BEVs back to the market to overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Third Quarter Operational and Financial Highlights

SOURCE: Nikola