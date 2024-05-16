Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team targets 100% biofuel logistics for 2024 European season

Working together with PETRONAS and our logistics partners to extend our use of HVO100 biofuel as part of our ambition to achieve a fully biofueled European season

We are committed to working towards our ambition to be Net Zero for our race team-controlled emissions by 2030 and are taking bold action to address our largest sources of emissions. Sustainable fuels are key to reducing our impact at track and on the road.

Working with our Title and Technical Partner PETRONAS, we plan to build on our 67% emissions saving achieved in the 2023 European season2 by extending the use of biofuels across the generators which power our trackside hospitality and engineering units. Our team motorhome will be powered exclusively on HVO100, a second-generation biofuel, at all this year’s European races. This will deliver a significant uplift on last season’s savings.

Our fleet of Mercedes-Benz Actros trucks will once again refuel with HVO100 during the European season. Each truck transporting our motorhome and race bases covers between 9,000 to 10,000 km, saving an estimated 90% of CO₂e for every kilometre driven compared to the use of traditional diesel.

Carbon emissions savings will be published at the end of the season once the data from all nine European races have been collected and analysed.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

“Sustainable fuels powering our European season logistics are a key part of our transition plans helping the team and our sport move towards a Net Zero future. We have increased our investment to deliver further efficiencies with the projected emissions reductions reflecting the combined efforts of the team, PETRONAS and our logistics partners. Fuel innovation sits at the heart of the changes coming to our sport in 2026 and I am proud to lead a team so committed to driving sustainable change.”

Alice Ashpitel, Head of Sustainability – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

“We aim to be as sustainable as we can in every area of our operations, looking for efficiencies in every aspect of our performance, including the ways we transport the team’s freight and how we power our operations on track. “With the ambition of a fully biofueled season in line with our Net Zero commitments, we continue to use data to drive our learning which has enabled us to increase our savings year on year and modify our operations as we learn more about supply and infrastructure variations across the continent and multiple geographies in play.”

Datuk Sazali Hamzah, EVP and Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Downstream

“In addition to working on delivering sustainable fuel for the Formula One cars by 2026, we continue to progress in our efforts to reduce carbon footprint within other parts of the motorsport ecosystem, including travel and logistics. Though these segments of the industry may not be visible to the fans, they demand concerted efforts in reducing emissions.” “Building on last year’s achievements, we are now expanding the use of HVO100, which represents one of the most feasible solutions and many collaborative efforts to come in powering motorsport closer towards Net Zero whilst showcasing the potential of biofuels to the world’s transportation sector.”

Beyond work to lessen the impact of our road-based freight logistics, the team has also led investment into Sustainable Aviation Fuel. In 2022, we were the first team to invest in SAF helping increase our emissions savings related to the air travel of our race team personnel.

Like all industries, we have much to learn. But as pioneers on the racetrack, we can now apply approaches that have driven performance on the track, such as data driven learning and continuous feedback loops, to help us improve our own environmental footprint and to share best practice, supporting and inspiring others to adopt similar practices.

1 Ambition for a fully biofueled European season covers the use of biofuel in our race and marketing trucks, generators for our motorhome and paddock equipment, fuel transport and adhoc logistics for car parts.

2Emissions reduction of 67% and 339 tCO₂e saved through biofuel during European season – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (mercedesamgf1.com)

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz