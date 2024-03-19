The EV march has slowed, but for how long?

Ola Källenius, Chief Executive of Mercedes-Benz, has said the company will now continue making gasoline cars “well into the 2030s”. Like many others, Mercedes-Benz had previously stated that its entire line-up would be battery powered by 2030. Ford, Stellantis, and Volvo are among those that indicated pretty much the same fully electric target date, but there are signs that such commitments or intentions are being watered down.
