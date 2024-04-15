Can mass market electric vehicles be profitable?

Adjustments to model development and existing business models could position automakers for a more profitable electric future. By Megan Lampinen

Regulations are pushing automakers to sell electric vehicles (EVs), and many have confirmed ambitious model launch plans over the next few years. The trouble is that very few are making money on the existing line-up. The latest figures from Ford show that it is losing US$36,000 for every EV it builds. Bloomberg reports that Lucid, which targets the luxury market, makes an eyewatering US$338,000 loss on every car.

And it’s not as if these vehicles come cheap. They still carry a hefty price premium—McKinsey estimates US$15,000-US$20,000 on average—over their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. But at the same time, they cost more to produce, and automakers haven’t been able to recover those costs through pricing. GM has said it aims to reduce fixed costs in 2024 on EVs by about US$20,000 per vehicle compared to 2023.

On top of that, the investment costs are high. In a recent investors note, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas referenced how GM was “spending US$36m per day trying to be the ‘next Tesla’.” It’s not working. All this investment, a range of expensive models, and still EVs don’t represent a lucrative business proposition for most.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here