Renault’s circular economy brand targets €2.3bn turnover

Sustainability and circularity are becoming increasingly important for the automotive industry, driven by looming regulations, material scarcity and pricing volatility. Renault has emerged as one of the pioneering players on this front with the launch of circular economy specialist company, The Future is Neutral. Announced in October 2022, this new entity brings together all the existing expertise and assets of the Renault Group and its partners under a new brand with the aim of serving the wider automotive industry in its push towards a circular economy.

Answering a need

“Over the past couple of years, the automotive industry has been growing increasingly aware of the opportunities represented by the circular economy,” comments Jean-Philippe Bahuaud, Chief Executive of The Future Is Neutral. Regulation and scarcity are both playing a role.