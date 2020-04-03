Introduction to Collective Perception: how V2X is setting the scene for autonomous driving

April 20, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

When we talk about it, we frequently use the term “the self-driving car” as a singular object – however, the autonomous technology will transform transportation’s nature from individual to cooperative, by allowing the sharing of information, perceptions and intentions between different players, making it possible to solve a traffic situation in a collective way.

V2X (Vehicle-to-everything) is the main enabler of this transformation. In this webinar, András Váradi, Research Director of V2X developer Commsignia provides an overview of the roadmap on what technologies and solutions are aiding autonomous vehicles to share information about not only themselves, but their surroundings as well, making transportation safer and more sustainable. He will outline Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 features, introduce Collective Perception Messages as the next big step towards the autonomous vehicle, he will clarify what kinds of information sharing protocols are available, and finally give an outlook on further technologies that will be based on such shared knowledge, like misbehaviour detection, offering a sneak peek into a trial project “Secredas” (https://secredas-project.eu/).