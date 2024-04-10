Automotive World Magazine – April 2024

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

Artificial intelligence (AI) will most probably change the world in ways we cannot even imagine today. It’s Nvidia’s job to predict the computing needs of those future applications, and deliver them. For the mobility industry, AI developments promise smarter autonomous driving systems, intuitive and companionable digital assistants, more efficient design processe, and optimised factory planning and supply chain management, just to name a few. This month we report back from GTC with a deep dive into the implications of Nvidia’s latest computing advances.

There’s also an exploration of Apple’s shelved Titan project, an update on the looming in-car web browser wars, Harman’s short-cut to monetising digital services, robotic charging developments and Canada’s prospects for global battery leadership.

In this issue: