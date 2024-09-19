Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine – Oct/Nov 2024

Welcome to the first-ever issue of Automotive World’s Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of Software-Defined vehicles.
In this issue:
- Continental makes SDVs close to personal computers on wheels
- SoundHound: OEMs embrace AI-powered software-centric UX
- SDV success requires a harmonised approach
- An open-source OS changes the value proposition of vehicles
- Software-defined vehicle advances to AI-defined automaker
- May Mobility: AVs must prioritise safety and accessibility
- Luminar: software is the key differentiator in sensor tech
- DeepRoute.ai CEO: SDVs and AGI herald ‘the era of robots’
- SDVs will be enabled by “deep integration” of generative AI
- Automated ADAS testing will take autonomy into the future
We’d love your feedback!
With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations surrounding Software-Defined vehicles.
If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.