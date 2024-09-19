Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine – Oct/Nov 2024

Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine is your essential source of information on the technologies and trends shaping the future of SDV

Welcome to the first-ever issue of Automotive World’s Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of Software-Defined vehicles.

In this issue:

Continental makes SDVs close to personal computers on wheels

SoundHound: OEMs embrace AI-powered software-centric UX

SDV success requires a harmonised approach

An open-source OS changes the value proposition of vehicles

Software-defined vehicle advances to AI-defined automaker

May Mobility: AVs must prioritise safety and accessibility

Luminar: software is the key differentiator in sensor tech

DeepRoute.ai CEO: SDVs and AGI herald ‘the era of robots’

SDVs will be enabled by “deep integration” of generative AI

Automated ADAS testing will take autonomy into the future

We’d love your feedback!

With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations surrounding Software-Defined vehicles.

If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.