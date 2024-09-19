Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine – Oct/Nov 2024

Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine is your essential source of information on the technologies and trends shaping the future of SDV

Download

Welcome to the first-ever issue of Automotive World’s Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of Software-Defined vehicles.

In this issue:

  • Continental makes SDVs close to personal computers on wheels
  • SoundHound: OEMs embrace AI-powered software-centric UX
  • SDV success requires a harmonised approach
  • An open-source OS changes the value proposition of vehicles
  • Software-defined vehicle advances to AI-defined automaker
  • May Mobility: AVs must prioritise safety and accessibility
  • Luminar: software is the key differentiator in sensor tech
  • DeepRoute.ai CEO: SDVs and AGI herald ‘the era of robots’
  • SDVs will be enabled by “deep integration” of generative AI
  • Automated ADAS testing will take autonomy into the future

We’d love your feedback!

With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations surrounding Software-Defined vehicles.

If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here