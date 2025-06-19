Electric Mobility Magazine – July / August 2025

Welcome to the latest issue of Automotive World’s Electric Mobility Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of e-mobility.
In this issue:
- Editorial summary
- News in brief
- Question of the month
What’s the best way to reduce EV production costs?
- Magna: e-drive efficiency results in superior off-roaders
- New thermal transfer tech extends EV battery life
- Sion Power: lithium-metal solves energy, cost, safety issues
- Industry approaches “a pivotal moment” for battery swap—Nio
- Mercedes hits the road with a prototype solid-state EQS
- EREVs tap existing tech to target new buyers
- Dincă Lab reconciles cost and performance in sodium-ion
- In case you missed it…
OEMs increasingly back away from BEVs in favour of hybrids
We’d love your feedback!
With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations that will make mass electric vehicle adoption a reality.
If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.