Automotive World Magazine – June 2025

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

In this issue:

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales forecast – May 2025 edition

Results

  • BMW sticks to its full-year guidance
  • Ferrari and Lamborghini resilient despite tariff disruption
  • Ford: 2024 profit constrained by EV losses, outlook weaker
  • GM: never mind Q1, what’s in prospect for the rest of 2025?
  • Mazda switches to “survival mode”, withholds guidance
  • Stellantis Q1: still in the doldrums as new CEO confirmed
  • Auto supplier margins decline to near historic low

Markets

  • China’s domestic manufacturers increase market share
  • De Meo and Elkann call for regulatory flexibility in Europe
  • Toyota aims for 20% PHEV sales volume by 2030 in US
  • Trade war adds further turbulence to EV transition
  • Is the UK-India trade agreement a good deal for automakers?
  • Concept of a plan: inside the US-UK trade update
  • Do US tariffs mean vehicle price rises are inevitable?
  • Tariffs cause US new vehicle prices to spike in April
  • US trade court rules (most) Trump tariffs illegal

Strategy

  • Geely targets asset consolidation with Zeekr merger
  • Rise in forecast losses accelerate Nissan’s transformation
  • Are further cuts enough to reverse Nissan’s decline?
  • EV slowdown boosts legacy technology at GM and Stellantis
  • Where next for Stellantis under new CEO?
  • Subaru rethinks EV strategy, supply chain over tariff fears
  • Where next for VW Group tech under new R&D head?
  • Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs, mostly white-collar
  • CV sector challenges demand tailored solutions

Autonomous mobility

  • Will robotaxis stage a comeback for shared mobility?
  • Uber talks robotaxi strategy during latest earnings call
  • Musk confirms Model Y testing for robotaxi service in Austin
  • Pony.ai signs MOU to scale UAE robotaxi service

Software-defined vehicle

  • Stellantis and Amazon “winding down” software partnership
  • How will price point impact E/E architecture?
  • Toyota spotlights new RAV4 for safety-first SDV concept
  • Paris demo spotlights satellite connectivity advances

Electric mobility

  • EREVs: just another interim technology or a real solution?
  • GM and LG unveil lower-cost LMR tech breakthrough
  • Goodbye green agenda? Congress kills California EV rules
  • Do autonomous vehicles require autonomous charging?

Manufacturing

  • GM: once a global giant, now regional player
  • Pakistan: new kid on the block of automotive exporters
https://www.automotiveworld.com/magazine/automotive-world-magazine-june-2025/

