Automotive World Magazine – June 2025

In this issue:
Data
- Global light vehicle sales forecast – May 2025 edition
Results
- BMW sticks to its full-year guidance
- Ferrari and Lamborghini resilient despite tariff disruption
- Ford: 2024 profit constrained by EV losses, outlook weaker
- GM: never mind Q1, what’s in prospect for the rest of 2025?
- Mazda switches to “survival mode”, withholds guidance
- Stellantis Q1: still in the doldrums as new CEO confirmed
- Auto supplier margins decline to near historic low
Markets
- China’s domestic manufacturers increase market share
- De Meo and Elkann call for regulatory flexibility in Europe
- Toyota aims for 20% PHEV sales volume by 2030 in US
- Trade war adds further turbulence to EV transition
- Is the UK-India trade agreement a good deal for automakers?
- Concept of a plan: inside the US-UK trade update
- Do US tariffs mean vehicle price rises are inevitable?
- Tariffs cause US new vehicle prices to spike in April
- US trade court rules (most) Trump tariffs illegal
Strategy
- Geely targets asset consolidation with Zeekr merger
- Rise in forecast losses accelerate Nissan’s transformation
- Are further cuts enough to reverse Nissan’s decline?
- EV slowdown boosts legacy technology at GM and Stellantis
- Where next for Stellantis under new CEO?
- Subaru rethinks EV strategy, supply chain over tariff fears
- Where next for VW Group tech under new R&D head?
- Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs, mostly white-collar
- CV sector challenges demand tailored solutions
Autonomous mobility
- Will robotaxis stage a comeback for shared mobility?
- Uber talks robotaxi strategy during latest earnings call
- Musk confirms Model Y testing for robotaxi service in Austin
- Pony.ai signs MOU to scale UAE robotaxi service
Software-defined vehicle
- Stellantis and Amazon “winding down” software partnership
- How will price point impact E/E architecture?
- Toyota spotlights new RAV4 for safety-first SDV concept
- Paris demo spotlights satellite connectivity advances
Electric mobility
- EREVs: just another interim technology or a real solution?
- GM and LG unveil lower-cost LMR tech breakthrough
- Goodbye green agenda? Congress kills California EV rules
- Do autonomous vehicles require autonomous charging?
Manufacturing
- GM: once a global giant, now regional player
- Pakistan: new kid on the block of automotive exporters