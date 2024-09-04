Automotive World Magazine – September 2024

In this issue:
Data
- Global car registrations to increase by 3% in 2024
- AW rev counter: fourth straight quarter of weak sales growth
Results
- Q2 profit declines but BMW sticks with full-year guidance
- BYD still on track to surpass Tesla in 2024 global EV sales
- Honda: highest margin for 14 years and not all due to forex
- JLR posts solid financials as it commits to luxury segment
- Mazda Q1: weak yen gives a strong boost
- Nissan Q1 wipeout shouldn’t have surprised
- Renault outperforms in first-half
- Rivian targets first-ever profits by the end of 2024
- Stellantis Q2: all brands need to earn their keep
- Subaru still expects full-year decline despite positive Q1
- Suzuki sticks with downbeat forecast despite buoyant Q1
- Six quarters of Toyota margin growth, a seventh is unlikely
- Product and leadership issues flatten Toyota’s global sales
- Volkswagen announces “significant” cost-cutting for H2
Strategy
- Competition, cost drive Nissan-Honda-Mitsubishi coalition
- Continental weighs the future of its automotive division
- Software defined problems at Volvo
- Running a mega-company challenges even Carlos Tavares
- Polestar seeks a new guiding light in former Nikola head
Brands
- Chery doubles down on overseas push with Omoda and Jaecoo
Markets
- China brand explosion: who will survive consolidation?
- China’s NEV market penetration surpasses 50% for first time
- New Stellantis layoffs reflect bleak outlook for US sales
- Russia is shifting to a Chinese-based auto industry
- Could GM-SAIC layoff rumour mean China recovery is unlikely?
- BMW overtakes Tesla in July’s EU BEV sales
Legislation
- BMW CEO blasts EU regulatory and trade policy
- EC rebuts suggestions of a widespread ban on diesel cars
- Canadian union Unifor demands 100% surtax on Chinese EVs
- VDA lobbies for changes to the EU Batteries Regulation
- Trump and Musk may advocate end of US tax credits for EVs
- EU slashes Chinese EV tariffs following probe
- Canada follows US and EU with tariff hike on Chinese EVs
E-Mobility
- BYD joins with Uber to help grow EV uptake in slow markets
- Aehra fosters government support for EVs in Italy
- Lucid plans to introduce cheaper EVs through cost efficiency
- Fortune Global 500 rankings confirm BYD’s ascendancy
- Thailand entices OEMs to make it an Asian EV hub from 2025
- Stellantis to fund Archer Aviation’s eVTOL production
- EV countdown: Nissan’s European playbook
- Software roadblocks hit VW Trinity timeline
- E-mobility disruptors: who’s making waves?
- Cybertruck price hike: has Tesla abandoned affordability?
- Korean EV fire prompts calls for supplier transparency
- Goodyear invests in Canada as vote of confidence in EV goals
- Ford reshuffles EV business in a bid to bring down costs
- Serious headwinds for suppliers presage tough times ahead
- Natron Energy to build first sodium-ion battery plant in US
- Porsche buys controlling stake in HEV battery maker V4Drive
Autonomous
- Aurora’s fresh investment signals autonomous revival
- California green lights Chinese robotaxi service
- Xpeng promises ‘robotics-like’ driving experience by 2025
- Uber invests in autonomous driving through Wayve partnership
- China provides fertile testbed for Level 4 passenger AVs
- BYD counters Tesla’s move to autonomy with Huawei agreement
- Decentralised automated charging will enable robotaxi fleets
Software-defined vehicle
- Intel brings AI power-boost to auto GPU
- SDV headwinds: GM scales back Software and Services team
- Auto software development needs a cultural transformation
- Connectivity boost as US outlines V2X roadmap
Manufacturing
- BMW iFactory: robot dogs put to work
- Auto trade patterns challenge ‘build where you sell’ mantra
- Geopolitics reshapes auto: Polestar begins production in US
- Italy issues Stellantis an ultimatum on gigafactory plans
- UAW claims Stellantis violated agreement, threatens strikes
- Xpeng: the latest Chinese OEM to plan European production
Safety
- Takata airbag debacle refuses to die
- GM software problems re-emerge with Lyriq brake fault