Automotive World Magazine – September 2024

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

Automotive World Magazine – September 2024
Download

In this issue:

Data  

  • Global car registrations to increase by 3% in 2024
  • AW rev counter: fourth straight quarter of weak sales growth

Results

  • Q2 profit declines but BMW sticks with full-year guidance
  • BYD still on track to surpass Tesla in 2024 global EV sales
  • Honda: highest margin for 14 years and not all due to forex
  • JLR posts solid financials as it commits to luxury segment
  • Mazda Q1: weak yen gives a strong boost
  • Nissan Q1 wipeout shouldn’t have surprised
  • Renault outperforms in first-half
  • Rivian targets first-ever profits by the end of 2024
  • Stellantis Q2: all brands need to earn their keep
  • Subaru still expects full-year decline despite positive Q1
  • Suzuki sticks with downbeat forecast despite buoyant Q1
  • Six quarters of Toyota margin growth, a seventh is unlikely
  • Product and leadership issues flatten Toyota’s global sales
  • Volkswagen announces “significant” cost-cutting for H2

Strategy

  • Competition, cost drive Nissan-Honda-Mitsubishi coalition
  • Continental weighs the future of its automotive division
  • Software defined problems at Volvo
  • Running a mega-company challenges even Carlos Tavares
  • Polestar seeks a new guiding light in former Nikola head

Brands

  • Chery doubles down on overseas push with Omoda and Jaecoo

Markets

  • China brand explosion: who will survive consolidation?
  • China’s NEV market penetration surpasses 50% for first time
  • New Stellantis layoffs reflect bleak outlook for US sales
  • Russia is shifting to a Chinese-based auto industry
  • Could GM-SAIC layoff rumour mean China recovery is unlikely?
  • BMW overtakes Tesla in July’s EU BEV sales

Legislation

  • BMW CEO blasts EU regulatory and trade policy
  • EC rebuts suggestions of a widespread ban on diesel cars
  • Canadian union Unifor demands 100% surtax on Chinese EVs
  • VDA lobbies for changes to the EU Batteries Regulation
  • Trump and Musk may advocate end of US tax credits for EVs
  • EU slashes Chinese EV tariffs following probe
  • Canada follows US and EU with tariff hike on Chinese EVs

E-Mobility

  • BYD joins with Uber to help grow EV uptake in slow markets
  • Aehra fosters government support for EVs in Italy
  • Lucid plans to introduce cheaper EVs through cost efficiency
  • Fortune Global 500 rankings confirm BYD’s ascendancy
  • Thailand entices OEMs to make it an Asian EV hub from 2025
  • Stellantis to fund Archer Aviation’s eVTOL production
  • EV countdown: Nissan’s European playbook
  • Software roadblocks hit VW Trinity timeline
  • E-mobility disruptors: who’s making waves?
  • Cybertruck price hike: has Tesla abandoned affordability?
  • Korean EV fire prompts calls for supplier transparency
  • Goodyear invests in Canada as vote of confidence in EV goals
  • Ford reshuffles EV business in a bid to bring down costs
  • Serious headwinds for suppliers presage tough times ahead
  • Natron Energy to build first sodium-ion battery plant in US
  • Porsche buys controlling stake in HEV battery maker V4Drive

Autonomous    

  • Aurora’s fresh investment signals autonomous revival
  • California green lights Chinese robotaxi service
  • Xpeng promises ‘robotics-like’ driving experience by 2025
  • Uber invests in autonomous driving through Wayve partnership
  • China provides fertile testbed for Level 4 passenger AVs
  • BYD counters Tesla’s move to autonomy with Huawei agreement
  • Decentralised automated charging will enable robotaxi fleets

Software-defined vehicle   

  • Intel brings AI power-boost to auto GPU
  • SDV headwinds: GM scales back Software and Services team
  • Auto software development needs a cultural transformation
  • Connectivity boost as US outlines V2X roadmap

Manufacturing 

  • BMW iFactory: robot dogs put to work
  • Auto trade patterns challenge ‘build where you sell’ mantra
  • Geopolitics reshapes auto: Polestar begins production in US
  • Italy issues Stellantis an ultimatum on gigafactory plans
  • UAW claims Stellantis violated agreement, threatens strikes
  • Xpeng: the latest Chinese OEM to plan European production

Safety  

  • Takata airbag debacle refuses to die
  • GM software problems re-emerge with Lyriq brake fault

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here