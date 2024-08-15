Electric Mobility Magazine – September / October 2024

Electric Mobility Magazine is your essential source of information on the technologies and trends shaping the future of e-mobility.

Welcome to the first-ever issue of Automotive World’s Electric Mobility Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of e-mobility.

In this issue:

Electrolysis helps resolve battery production’s waste issue

TomTom: location data holds key to EV charging confidence

ChargePoint readies for Megawatt Charging wave

The US is ready for micro cars, claims Eli Electric Vehicles

Quantumscape aims for solid-state in retail EVs before 2030

Are silicon carbide devices the unsung EV game-changers?

Can digital twins unlock scale at EU battery gigafactories?

Addionics: EV sales slow, but not battery investment

Vaisala uses weather data to mitigate EV range discrepancies

We’d love your feedback!

With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations that will make mass electric vehicle adoption a reality.

If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.