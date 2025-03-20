Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine – April / May 2025

Welcome to the latest issue of Automotive World’s Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of Software-Defined vehicles.
In this issue:
- Editorial summary
- News in brief
- Question of the month
What is the single biggest challenge facing SDV development?
- Intel: discrete GPUs are “crucial” for SDV development
- ZF turns to software for smarter electric trucks
- Hyundai Mobis: holographic dashboard will differentiate SDVs
- Chiplets bring “Lego-like” solution for SDV hardware
- Harman: SDVs demand upgraded toolkit
- Continental: E ink technology can help differentiate SDVs
- GlobalFoundries: power efficiency should be SDV rallying cry
- Scout Motors: software-defined SUVs still need tactility
- Software-centric chips anticipate the AI-defined vehicle
- In case you missed it…
BYD and DeepSeek change the conversation on vehicle autonomy
We’d love your feedback!
With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations surrounding Software-Defined vehicles.
If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.