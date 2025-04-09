Automotive World Magazine – April 2025

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

In this issue:

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales forecast – March 2025 edition
  • Traton production forecast to 2029
  • AW Rev counter Q4 2024 – earnings downturn deepens

Results

  • BMW: 2025 margins to remain below target
  • Toyota Q3 profits down, but full-year outlook raised
  • Weak demand and restructuring drag down VW’s 2024 results
  • 2024 OEM results: tough year for Europe but not disastrous

Markets

  • Does the EC Action Plan address the issues facing EV makers?
  • Will tax charges threaten Volkswagen’s investment in India?
  • Can US auto supply chains build resilience amid uncertainty?
  • Indonesia emerging as key Asian automotive battleground
  • Managing capex now a priority for OEMs in stagnant Europe
  • Trump imposes 25% tariff on all auto imports to the US

Strategy

  • Polestar: are fresh funding, leadership, and models enough?
  • SEAT EV vision: roadmap is flexible, the target is steadfast
  • Nissan: will a new man at the top make any difference?
  • Mazda tightens its belt amid inflationary pressure in Japan
  • Nvidia’s Jensen Huang hails “era of physical AI” in auto
  • Changan lays out “in Europe, for Europe” growth strategy
  • Mitsubishi: going it alone or falling into Renault’s arms?

Models

  • Toyota goes head-to-head with China on affordable smart EVs

Research

  • 2025 top tech trends demand ‘sober AI’

Software-defined vehicle

  • TomTom: EVs and SDVs will power long-term growth
  • SODA.Auto’s kit opens up SDV development for all automakers
  • Hyundai Mobis: holographic dashboard will differentiate SDVs
  • ZF turns to software for smarter electric trucks

Autonomous mobility

  • Wayve kicks off 2025 AV expansion campaign with Germany
  • What does Trump 2.0 mean for autonomous vehicles?

Electric mobility

  • Stellantis shifts Factorial solid-state closer to scale
  • Ampere accentuates EV drive experience in Renault 5 E-Tech
  • Northvolt runs out of charge, declares bankruptcy in Sweden
  • Mercedes: solar paint turns EVs into mobile power stations
  • Nio and CATL team up for world’s largest swap network
  • From pipe dream to production ready: Aptera solar-powered EV
  • Automotive must break the EV battery bottleneck
  • Can battery swapping solve EV charging in Tokyo?
  • SimScale: decentralised simulation accelerates EV innovation

Hydrogen mobility

  • As hydrogen trucks falter in the West, India goes all-in

Manufacturing

  • BYD: steady progress on global production network
  • Can the Chinese save Europe’s contract manufacturing sector?
  • Honda isn’t moving back to Indiana; it never left
https://www.automotiveworld.com/magazine/automotive-world-magazine-april-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here