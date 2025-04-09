Automotive World Magazine – April 2025

In this issue:
Data
- Global light vehicle sales forecast – March 2025 edition
- Traton production forecast to 2029
- AW Rev counter Q4 2024 – earnings downturn deepens
Results
- BMW: 2025 margins to remain below target
- Toyota Q3 profits down, but full-year outlook raised
- Weak demand and restructuring drag down VW’s 2024 results
- 2024 OEM results: tough year for Europe but not disastrous
Markets
- Does the EC Action Plan address the issues facing EV makers?
- Will tax charges threaten Volkswagen’s investment in India?
- Can US auto supply chains build resilience amid uncertainty?
- Indonesia emerging as key Asian automotive battleground
- Managing capex now a priority for OEMs in stagnant Europe
- Trump imposes 25% tariff on all auto imports to the US
Strategy
- Polestar: are fresh funding, leadership, and models enough?
- SEAT EV vision: roadmap is flexible, the target is steadfast
- Nissan: will a new man at the top make any difference?
- Mazda tightens its belt amid inflationary pressure in Japan
- Nvidia’s Jensen Huang hails “era of physical AI” in auto
- Changan lays out “in Europe, for Europe” growth strategy
- Mitsubishi: going it alone or falling into Renault’s arms?
Models
- Toyota goes head-to-head with China on affordable smart EVs
Research
- 2025 top tech trends demand ‘sober AI’
Software-defined vehicle
- TomTom: EVs and SDVs will power long-term growth
- SODA.Auto’s kit opens up SDV development for all automakers
- Hyundai Mobis: holographic dashboard will differentiate SDVs
- ZF turns to software for smarter electric trucks
Autonomous mobility
- Wayve kicks off 2025 AV expansion campaign with Germany
- What does Trump 2.0 mean for autonomous vehicles?
Electric mobility
- Stellantis shifts Factorial solid-state closer to scale
- Ampere accentuates EV drive experience in Renault 5 E-Tech
- Northvolt runs out of charge, declares bankruptcy in Sweden
- Mercedes: solar paint turns EVs into mobile power stations
- Nio and CATL team up for world’s largest swap network
- From pipe dream to production ready: Aptera solar-powered EV
- Automotive must break the EV battery bottleneck
- Can battery swapping solve EV charging in Tokyo?
- SimScale: decentralised simulation accelerates EV innovation
Hydrogen mobility
- As hydrogen trucks falter in the West, India goes all-in
Manufacturing
- BYD: steady progress on global production network
- Can the Chinese save Europe’s contract manufacturing sector?
- Honda isn’t moving back to Indiana; it never left