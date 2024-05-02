Volvo Truck’s rare case of increased manufacturing capacity

There are regular reports of new investments in car and van plants, or even in all-new car or van plants, but the same is not true for trucks. In part this is because volumes are lower and additional demand can often be met by extra or slightly longer than normal shifts. So, the recent announcement that Volvo Trucks will open a new heavy truck factory in Mexico (where it also builds buses) is noteworthy.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes