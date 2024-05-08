GM Q1 2024 results

Q1 group revenue rose by 7.6% to US$43.0bn as consolidated wholesales rose by 3.6%, writes Jonathan Storey

Following depressed earnings in Q4 2023 when it was hit by the impact of strikes and losses on its electric vehicle (EV) activities, GM's earnings bounced back in Q1 2024, beating consensus forecasts and leading the company to boost its own forecast for the full year. GM's share price continued its recent upward trend taking the market capitalisation to US$51.2bn at the time of writing, up from a recent low of US$30bn in mid-November 2023 but still some way from the peak of nearly US$92bn seen at the end of 2021.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here