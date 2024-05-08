GM Q1 2024 results

Following depressed earnings in Q4 2023 when it was hit by the impact of strikes and losses on its electric vehicle (EV) activities, GM's earnings bounced back in Q1 2024, beating consensus forecasts and leading the company to boost its own forecast for the full year. GM's share price continued its recent upward trend taking the market capitalisation to US$51.2bn at the time of writing, up from a recent low of US$30bn in mid-November 2023 but still some way from the peak of nearly US$92bn seen at the end of 2021.