Isuzu launches Japan’s first BEV flat-floor route bus, ERGA EV

Moving towards carbon neutrality in public transportation

Today, Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) is launching the first of a series of battery electric vehicle (BEV) flat-floor route buses, “ERGA EV” (short wheelbase urban model), in Japan. The bus made its world premiere at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, held in October-November last year. In addition to incorporating zero-emission BEV technology, ERGA EV is the first bus in Japan with a fully flat-floor design. The ERGA EV will be at the forefront of introducing next-generation buses in Japan, driving the momentum towards carbon neutrality (CN) in public transportation.



Fully flat-floor design maximizes passenger convenience and comfort



High-voltage battery layout

The Japanese government`s “Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050”, calls on bus operators to work toward decarbonization. Isuzu believes that BEVs show great promise as a CN power source for route buses that travel primarily on predetermined routes. In addition, there are high expectations for technologically advanced BEV route buses since the 2025 Japan International Exposition (Osaka-Kansai Expo) is scheduled to open in April next year. Isuzu has been developing a BEV route bus that takes into account passengers, drivers, and road conditions, drawing on its many years of product development experience.

Main features

ERGA EV has a lowered floor thanks to the use of “in-axle motors”, where a motor is built into each side of the rear axle. By locating the battery packs on the roof and under the floor at the rear of the vehicle, the barrier-free layout maximizes flexibility, with no steps from the front entrance to the rearmost seat. Passenger convenience and safety are dramatically improved. The smooth acceleration of the BEV, coupled with low noise and vibration, has also greatly improved comfort.

ERGA EV also has the same range as conventional route buses, while providing the same dynamic performance as diesel engine models.*1 It employs a high-voltage battery that can be charged using Japan’s standard 350 V chargers and can be recharged from 20% to 80% in 3.2 hours.*2 In the event of a disaster, ERGA EV can be connected to an external power supply device that draws power from the vehicle, to power home appliances for example. (V2L function*3).

Safety

ERGA EV has the same operability as conventional diesel models, with similar gauges and controls around the driver’s seat as well as creep capability, while prioritizing safety and driver comfort. In terms of advanced safety features, ERGA EV is the first route bus in Japan to be equipped DSM*4 and EDSS*5, which detect driver abnormalities and bring the vehicle to a safe stop even on a slope. In addition, the bus is equipped with a blind spot monitor that detects and alerts the driver of pedestrians or bicycles beside the bus, helping avoid accidents.

Connectivity

A first among buses, ERGA EV comes with Isuzu’s advanced connected service, PREISM, which enables remote monitoring of the vehicle`s operational status. With PREISM, bus operating companies can monitor battery’s state of charge (SOC*6) and driving range, giving new BEV bus operators the same peace of mind as in the past.

The operation of BEV route buses requires the use of quick chargers, which can result in higher electricity costs due to increased demand during peak times. To this end, Isuzu’s operation management service has expanded functions for charging schedules and remote charging management, and can also be linked to the bus operators energy management system. The service helps minimize electricity costs facing bus operators by implementing charging schedules based on power generation forecasts.

In line with the company`s purpose, “Moving the World – for You”, Isuzu remains committed to providing solutions to the challenges faced by customers, society, and all stakeholders, for a better tomorrow.

*1 Driving range may vary depending on such factors as outside temperature, use of air conditioning, and number of passengers.

*2 Quick charging (CHAdeMO) at 20 °C outside temperature and 50 kW charge output.

*3 Vehicle to Load. Compatible with the prevailing standard in Japan (EVPS-004: 2014).

*4 Driver Status Monitor

*5 Emergency Driving Stop System

*6 State of Charge. Indicates the amount of charge remaining in the battery.

＜ERGA EV short wheelbase urban model, main specifications＞ Type ZAC-LV828L1 Length × width × height 10,545 mm × 2,485 mm × 3,330 mm Wheelbase 4,990 mm Motor type AC induction motor Maximum output / Maximum torque 250 kW (125 × 2) / 960 N·m (480 × 2) Battery type Lithium-ion battery Battery capacity 245.3 kWh (internal reference value) Charging method Quick charging (CHAdeMO) Driving range per charge 360 km (constant speed of 30 km/h, value reported to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism) Minimum turning radius 7.8 m Seating capacity 70 passengers

＜Target sales volume＞

150 units/year

＜Suggested retail price in Tokyo area＞

Type ZAC-LV828L1

59,801,800 yen (65,781,980 yen including consumption tax)

