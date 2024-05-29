More variety in the BMW 5 Series: Market launch of the new BMW 5 Series Touring and the first BMW i5 Touring. Additional plug-in hybrid and diesel models will follow.

Now at dealerships: All-electric BMW i5 Touring and BMW 5 Series Touring with four-cylinder diesel engine

The new BMW 5 Series Touring is now on the road. The first vehicles were delivered to customers in Europe and Japan a few days ago. Now in its sixth generation, the sporty all-rounder in the premium segment of the upper mid-range vehicle segment is being launched for the first time as the all-electric BMW i5 Touring. Two models with purely electric drive and two with highly efficient four-cylinder diesel engines are available for the market launch. By summer 2024, the range of the new BMW 5 Series Touring and Sedan will be extended to include additional models with plug-in hybrid drive and an in-line six-cylinder diesel engine.

The Bavarian premium car manufacturer is systematically continuing the electrification of its model range with the BMW i5 Touring and the soon-to-be-available plug-in hybrid versions of the new BMW 5 Series Touring. The top model of the new series is the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring* with up to 442 kW/601 hp. At its side is the new BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring* with an output of up to 250 kW/340 hp and a range of up to 560 kilometres (348 miles) determined in the WLTP test cycle.

In addition, the BMW 520d Touring* and BMW 520d xDrive Touring* models, which are particularly popular in Europe, are now available. Their four-cylinder diesel engine is combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and develops a maximum output of 145 kW/197 hp.

Plug-in hybrid drive and BMW xDrive for Sedan and Touring models.

Plug-in hybrid technology will be introduced in the new BMW 5 Series Touring in summer 2024. Two models will be available. The new BMW 530e Touring* transmits the power of its two engines to the rear wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. In the new BMW 530e xDrive Touring*, intelligent all-wheel drive ensures optimum traction, agility and driving stability in all road conditions. This drive technology combination will also be available in the BMW 5 Series Sedan from summer 2024. The new BMW 530e xDrive Sedan* will be the third model variant of the four-door model with plug-in hybrid system.

The drive system of the three new models consists of a four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission, which together generate a system output of 220 kW/299 hp. The high-voltage battery provides a usable energy content of 19.4 kWh and enables an electric range of 83 to 95 kilometres (51 to 59 miles) for the new BMW 530e Touring, 82 to 89 kilometres (50 to 55 miles) for the new BMW 530e xDrive Touring and 82 to 93 kilometres (50 to 58 miles) for the new BMW 530e xDrive Sedan.

In the new BMW 5 Series Touring, there is also no loss of transport capacity when choosing a plug-in hybrid model. Thanks to the space-saving arrangement of the high-voltage battery in the underbody of the vehicle, the length, width and height of the completely flat luggage compartment are the same as those of the models with combustion engine and all-electric drive. Luggage capacity is 570 litres with all seats occupied and can be increased to 1,700 litres if required.

Available from summer 2024: Six-cylinder in-line diesel engine in the BMW 5 Series.

The range of engines available for the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and Touring models will be extended in summer 2024 to include a straight six-cylinder diesel engine. The drive unit of the BMW 540d xDrive Sedan and BMW 540d xDrive Touring from the BMW Group’s latest modular generation is combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology in the form of a crankshaft starter generator. Together, the combustion engine and the electric motor integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission generate a maximum output of 223 kW/303 hp and a maximum torque of 670 Nm (494 lb/ft).

Torque is distributed fully variably to all four wheels via the intelligent BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system. The dynamic power delivery of the in-line six-cylinder diesel engine and the superior power transmission are reflected in the 5.2-second acceleration time from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph), which is the same for both the new BMW 540d xDrive Sedan* and the new BMW 540d xDrive Touring.

SOURCE: BMW Group