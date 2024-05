VinFast VF 8 dominates at ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards

VinFasts D-segment SUV, the VF 8, has earned 5 out of 6 top safety awards from the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia (ASEAN NCAP) in Thailand on May 28, 2024

VinFasts D-segment SUV, the VF 8, has earned 5 out of 6 top safety awards from the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia (ASEAN NCAP) in Thailand on May 28, 2024. These prestigious awards from ASEAN NCAP demonstrate VinFasts commitment to its customer-centric philosophy by delivering a safe and electrified mobility experience.

5 awards were given to VinFast VF 8 at the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards, including “Best Child Occupant Protection”, “Best Safety Assist”, “Best Overall”, “Best Motorcyclist Safety” and “Best SUV”. Facing competition from over 15 major automakers in ASEAN, VinFast secured awards in nearly all categories. This achievement demonstrates VinFasts outstanding capability and unwavering commitment to prioritizing peoples safety.

ASEAN NCAP recognized the VF 8 with the “Best Child Occupant Protection” award. The VF 8 achieved maximum scores on frontal and side impacts.

Building on its success, the VF 8 also secured the top score in the “Best Safety Assist” category. VF 8 is highly appreciated for its safety features such as Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

VinFasts global debut model also secured the highest score in both the “Best Overall” and “Best Motorcyclist Safety” categories. This achievement is largely due to impressive scores in areas like AEB and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). Notably, the Advanced Safety Assist Technologies performed exceptionally well, achieving a perfect rating according to ASEAN NCAPs standards.

Furthermore, the VF 8s well-equipped design with features like Automatic High Beam (AHB) and BSD played a key role in its recognition as the “Best SUV” at the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards.

Mr. Yahaya Bin Ahmad, Technical Director of ASEAN NCAP said: “In a first for ASEAN NCAP, we are proud to present five prestigious awards to an automobile company following our stringent and transparent evaluation process. This achievement underscores VinFasts aspiration to position itself as a safety leader in the Southeast Asian auto industry. Their commitment to prioritizing safety is evident in their dedication to cutting-edge technology and significant investments. As a result, VinFast equips its car lines, particularly the VF 8, with exceptional safety features that meet rigorous international standards.”

Mr. Stuart Kinkade, VinFast Deputy CEO of Vehicle Development Institute shared: “Earning recognition from ASEAN NCAP, the regions leading safety authority, is a powerful validation of the exceptional quality and safety built into VinFast electric vehicles. We remain committed to constant product improvement, ensuring our customers have the safest and most exceptional experiences on their journey towards electrified transportation.”

Biennially, the ASEAN NCAP organization hosts the prestigious Grand Prix Awards to recognize automakers demonstrating exceptional safety standards. This event attracts participation from all regional car brands, solidifying ASEAN NCAPs position as the leading safety benchmark in Southeast Asia, respected worldwide. Their rigorous assessment program prioritizes two main areas: adult and child occupant protection within the vehicle.

The 5 prestigious awards add to VinFasts growing collection of accolades. These include double wins at both the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024 and the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024. Additionally, VinFast earned recognition for innovation with the “Innovation Award Honoree” at CES 2024, “The Rising Star” award at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, and the “Corporate Sustainability Champions” – ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022.

In 2021, ASEAN NCAP recognized VinFasts commitment to safety with the “New Car Company with High Commitment to Safety” award. This years record-breaking performance at the awards ceremony is a testament to the relentless innovation and dedication of VinFast on a mission to pioneer green transportation in the region. VinFast is committed to delivering electric vehicles to regional and global consumers that are not only modern and smart, but also prioritize the highest safety standards./.

SOURCE: Vingroup