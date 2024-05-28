Volume and mix bolster Nissan’s operating profit

In mid-April (i.e. after the 2023/24 fiscal year had ended) Nissan slashed its previous operating profit forecast for the year by 14.5% to ¥530bn. In the event the company beat that forecast as a favourable court ruling allowed it to reverse some provisions, bumping the profit up by ¥38.8bn to ¥568.7bn. That reflected a 51% rise from the previous year and a margin of 4.5%, up 0.9 points from the prior year, but 0.3 points below its prior forecast.