Modine and RYDE Racine collaborate to fortify zero-emission bus fleet in Wisconsin

Racine transit system zero-emission buses equipped with Modine EVantage™ Thermal Management Systems to increase longevity and range.

In support of sustainable mobility solutions across the City of Racine, Modine , a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced a collaboration with RYDE Racine , the city’s comprehensive public transportation system. As part of an initiative to modernize and reduce public transit fleet emissions, the City of Racine operates nine all-electric buses with the Modine EVantage Thermal Management System, with up to four additional EVs on order. The Modine EVantage thermal management system will optimize inverter temperatures and improve the range, longevity, and reliability of the city’s electric bus fleet along the nearly 700 stops it serves.

The City of Racine recently received funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Program to expand its EV fleet up to 13 buses. These all-electric buses have integrated into the fleet, meeting range requirements for standard city routes. To meet the Buy America standard set forth in the funding guidelines, RYDE Racine has selected all-electric buses containing Modine EVantage thermal management systems to ensure they feature American-made components and systems from a hometown supplier.

“Racine has set an ambitious goal to reduce the carbon footprint of our public transit system, and we’re achieving this objective bus by bus. As we increase the size of our zero-emission bus fleet, Modine’s sophisticated thermal management system is essential for maintaining our transit program’s smooth operation, reliability, and efficiency,” said Trevor Jung, Transit & Mobility Director at the City of Racine. “Through this collaboration, Modine has helped RYDE Racine fortify our electric buses with a hometown solution, demonstrating our combined commitment to enhancing service reliability for our passengers and environmental sustainability.”

With more than a century of expertise in thermal management, the Modine EVantage Thermal Management Systems combine state-of-the-art, proprietary heat exchanger technology with smart electronic products to deliver complete solutions designed to fit any chassis. EVantage thermal systems optimize inverter temperatures in all environments, from hot summer afternoons to icy winter mornings. EVantage systems offer best-in-class temperature management, improving performance, range, and longevity for various zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit and school buses.

“Integrating our thermal management technology into the RYDE Racine electric buses marks a brilliant collaboration to achieve our shared goal of reducing transportation emissions and supporting our community,” said Terry Petersen, Market Development Manager at Modine. “By partnering with RYDE Racine, we are proud to contribute to the sustainability efforts and innovation happening right in our backyard.”

The collaboration between Modine and RYDE Racine aligns with the company’s overall strategy of expanding into the EV market while supporting local communities like Racine in their efforts to modernize their transportation systems through green initiatives.

SOURCE: Modine