Subaru Crosstrek and Impreza win JNCAP “Automobile Safety Performance 2023 Five-Star Best Award”

Achieving the highest score in comprehensive assessments of collision safety performance and preventive safety performance

Subaru Corporation today announced that the Crosstrek and Impreza (Japanese specifications) won the Best Award 2023 in Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and the National Agency for Automotive Safety and Victim’s Aid (NASVA).

In JNCAP 2023, the Five Star Award is given to vehicles equipped with automatic accident emergency call system which have received the ‘A rank’ evaluation for both collision safety performance and preventive safety performance.

The Crosstrek and Impreza have received the “A rank” in the respective safety performance categories and with its Advanced Automatic Collision Notification system available under Subaru STARLINK connected services. Among all the Five Star awarded vehicles, the Crosstrek and Impreza have earned the highest overall evaluation points (193.53 out of 197 points) and have received the JNCAP Best Award 2023.

In the area of collision safety performance, the Crosstrek and Impreza have adopted the combination of the Subaru Global Platform and a full inner frame construction, which achieves higher rigidity and crash absorption. Moreover, body structure is designed that can reduce damage of the collision partner in the event of a crash. The Crosstrek and Impreza protect driver and passengers with eight standard airbags, and pedestrian protection airbag is also a standard equipment to reduce the impact on pedestrian.

In the area of preventive safety performance, wide-angle mono camera is adopted in addition of stereo camera and widened the collision braking coverage. Moreover, the new generation EyeSight is a standard equipment on all models of the Crosstrek and Impreza, in combination with the electric brake booster which improve responsiveness of braking assist to support collision avoidance at intersections in various situations.

In pursuit of the goal of “Delivering Happiness to All,” Subaru will continue to enhance safety through its primary, driving, passive, preventive, and connected safety technologies under its “All-Around Safety” principle, which underpins “Enjoyment and Peace of Mind” for all drivers and passengers. Through these efforts, we aim to achieve zero fatal road accidents*1 in 2030.

< Evaluation Results for Crosstrek and Impreza (link to NASVA Website <Japanese Only>) >

https://www.nasva.go.jp/mamoru/assessment_car/detail/255

*1: Zero fatal road accidents among occupants of Subaru vehicles and people involved in collisions with Subaru vehicles, including pedestrians and cyclists.

