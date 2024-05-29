ZF at Busworld Türkiye 2024: Technologies for decarbonized, connected and safe passenger transport

Premier unveiling in Türkiye of the AxTrax 2 LF, ZF’s next generation electric axle for low floor city buses

At the Busworld trade show in Istanbul from May 29 to 31, ZF presents its latest technologies for bus manufacturers and fleets to deliver more decarbonized, safer and connected public transportation. In a first for the country, ZF’s next-generation electric axle for low-floor city buses, the AxTrax 2 LF, takes center stage at the ZF booth. On the safety side, ZF’s new ADAS solutions including OnHand EPH as well as its advanced Collision Mitigation System (CMS) for city buses are also on show. Visitors can also experience a live demonstration of ZF’s digital fleet management solution Bus Connect while the advanced fleet orchestration platform SCALAR is also featured.

Decarbonization: Advanced electric drives

In a first for Türkiye, ZF presents its advanced AxTrax 2 LF electric portal axle for low-floor city buses. The new axle represents ZF’s latest e-Mobility evolution, offering improved performance to further support the commercial vehicle industry’s transformation towards a decarbonized future.

The AxTrax 2 LF forms part of ZF’s next generation modular e-mobility kit, sharing innovative components such as an electric motor with hairpin winding technology and an 800 V silicon carbide (SiC) inverter. It is available with a continuous output of up to 360 kW and a peak torque of up to 37,300 Nm, giving it an impressive climbing ability of 20% for articulated buses with a gross vehicle weight of up to 29 tons with one drive axle.

At the same time, AxTrax 2 LF offers up to 10% energy savings compared to the previous generation. Its compact design maximizes available space for the passenger compartment, and despite being more powerful, the required space is comparable to that of the AxTrax AVE. The new axle is fully compatible with ZF’s air suspension and braking systems. On the software side, AxTrax 2 LF also benefits from ZF’s extensive experience in developing state-of-the-art features such as axle condition monitoring and cybersecurity. Series production of AxTrax 2 LF is scheduled to start in 2025.

Safety highlights:

Offering the CV industry’s broadest product portfolio, ZF is uniquely positioned to support OEM customers to enhance road safety. Customers can source either selected components, full systems or the complete GSR II suite, providing the required functionalities such as Autonomous Emergency Braking System, Blind Spot Information System, and Reversing Information System. The set includes radars, cameras, image processing modules as well as a tire pressure monitoring system.

ZF’s Collision Mitigation System (CMS) for City Buses, a smart braking system that can actively detect vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians in – or entering – the path of the vehicle, is also exhibited. In the event of performing an emergency stop, the sophisticated CMS system brings the bus to a halt while protecting unsecured passengers onboard.

Also on show is ZF’s OnHand Electro-Pneumatic Handbrake. The smart handbrake not only improves vehicle safety and driver comfort but also serves as building-block technology for autonomous driving.

Connectivity solutions with SCALAR and Bus Connect

ZF’s fleet orchestration platform, SCALAR, can optimize road transport planning, dispatching and more for public transport managers. The highly advanced system offers Public Transport Operators real-time, AI-based automated decision-making and service optimization.

SCALAR EVO Flow, which is compatible with various vehicle peripherals, such as the tachograph, CAN bus or available sensors, enabling fleet operators to harness rich and unique proprietary vehicle and driver data.

Visitors to ZF at Busworld can also experience its digital fleet management solution, Bus Connect, live. ZF Bus Connect helps fleet operators save costs, improve safety, optimize maintenance and improve bus fleet operations based on valuable data insights.

ZF Press Conference at the Busworld Türkiye, (Hall 1, booth D02) May 29 at 15:50

Frank Burkhart, Vice President and Key Account Executive, EMEA Sales Bus & Coach, presents the current status of decarbonized, safety and connected technologies and requirements for buses and coaches at the ZF booth.

SOURCE: ZF