Will Tesla’s Supercharger layoffs damage EV adoption? 

The mass firing of Tesla’s Supercharger team raises questions of financial upside and how it may impact consumer confidence in EVs. By Stewart Burnett 

The widespread availability of reliable public chargers will play a crucial role in enabling the success of electric vehicles (EVs). Standardisation of charger type is an important step towards ensuring this becomes a reality. Two competing charging standards have gained traction over the last decade: the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) and Tesla’s proprietary North American Charging Standard (NACS). Significant progress towards standardisation has been made over the last 18 months, with all major automakers consolidating around NACS. In May 2023, Ford announced it would use the standard for its EVs starting in 2025. The last major holdout was Stellantis, which finally adopted it in February 2024. 

The leading automaker in deploying NACS chargers is Tesla through its Supercharger Network. At the time of writing, the network consists of more than 25,000 charging ports in the US and 55,000 worldwide. The company had been pushing its internal teams to ramp up the deployment of charging stations, with approximately 70,000 expected worldwide by the end of 2024. 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here