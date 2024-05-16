Kongsberg Automotive wins a new contract worth over EUR 13 million in estimated lifetime revenue

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has secured a new contract worth over EUR 13 million in estimated lifetime revenue for battery coolant pipes

The contract, awarded by a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) is for coolant pipes connected to a new generation of battery packs used in trucks. The manifold distributes coolant within the battery clusters in the truck’s battery cells and has a unique IP67 connection (water and dust tightness standard) to the truck’s chassis cooling system.

For this three-year contract, KA will start production in 2025 and will include KA Epila, Spain for extrusion and KA Brzesc Kujawski, Poland for assembly.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this important contract with one of our largest global customers for their electric truck platform,” says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales Officer, adding, “We set out to ensure we could offer a high-quality competitive coolant solution for powertrains of the future, and this is another step towards our goal of being the first-choice supplier for global truck manufacturers.”

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive