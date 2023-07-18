This Automotive World report explores some of the technologies and trends shaping mobility R&D

Billions of dollars are poured every year into developing new mobility innovations. Teams of engineers and researchers are deploying a wide range of strategies to not only understand what the market wants, but also how to deliver it quickly. From AI algorithms to help manage data more efficiently to ‘living’ test beds, the race is on to launch societally transformative transport solutions with global relevance.

In this report:

‘Special report: The future of automotive research and development’ presents insight from: