Billions of dollars are poured every year into developing new mobility innovations. Teams of engineers and researchers are deploying a wide range of strategies to not only understand what the market wants, but also how to deliver it quickly. From AI algorithms to help manage data more efficiently to ‘living’ test beds, the race is on to launch societally transformative transport solutions with global relevance.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Virtual meets physical: the mobility lab of the future
- Mitsubishi Motors R&D of America plays to its strengths
- Xpeng’s R&D philosophy emphasises customer needs and agility
- 3D printing gives R&D teams the freedom to “make anything”
- An Agile approach accelerates software development at JLR
- AI algorithms will unlock the true value of R&D data
- Automotive R&D consortium aims to transform German mobility
‘Special report: The future of automotive research and development’ presents insight from:
- Autotech.agile
- Formlabs
- Future Mobility Campus Ireland
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Mitsubishi Motors
- Monolith AI
- Xpeng