Mitsubishi Motors R&D of America plays to its strengths

With the push for smarter and cleaner vehicles, the pressure is on to innovate quickly. Research and development (R&D) teams around the world are scrambling to translate consumer preferences and new regulations into safe, affordable production-ready technology.

For Mitsubishi’s US unit, that work is centred at Mitsubishi Motors R&D of America (MRDA) in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The facility’s nearly 40 specialists are devoted to monitoring technology trends, conducting market validation tests, adapting global vehicle for the US market, and maintaining regulatory compliance. Dan Holbrook, Vice President of Engineering, has been at MRDA for seven years and describes the team as “some of the most talented, resilient and flexible people” that he has ever worked with. That could prove pivotal as they face a particularly busy development period ahead.