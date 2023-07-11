Automotive R&D consortium aims to transform German mobility

Aachen University is home to the Autotech.agile R&D project, which features 21 consortium members across the automotive spectrum, including Mercedes-Benz, Bosch and ZF Group. The project is cultivating open software and universal electronic architecture for Germany’s driverless mobility systems. Led by the university’s Institute of Automotive Engineering (ika), Autotech.agile aims to standardise interfaces and modularisation to deliver a widely compatible toolkit for a full transport system.