3D printing gives R&D teams the freedom to “make anything”

The functionality, complexity, and flexibility of 3D printing reached new heights in the 2010s. Once considered only useful for aesthetic prototyping, the possibilities of industrial-scale additive manufacturing in automotive were noted in a 2020 report by PwC, which counted it among the top five emergent digital technologies that could supercharge R&D.

On a global scale, the automotive 3D printing market is forecast to more than triple in size between 2022 and 2030—from US$2.97bn to US$9.7bn, according to Market Research Future. As it grows, some companies are beginning to champion the technology as an effective solution to several R&D and manufacturing challenges in the electric vehicle (EV) era. For example, solid-state battery maker Sakuu incorporates 3D printing into gigafactories and claims that it can operate with 23% less capex, 44% less factory space, and 69% fewer process steps than standard lithium-ion plants.